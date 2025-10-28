There has been an ongoing battle for backup quarterback with the Miami Dolphins this season. Zach Wilson appears to have won the job over Quinn Ewers, per ESPN. Wilson had been pushed by Ewers in recent weeks.

“(Head coach) Mike McDaniel said that could change over time, but for now it's the “best thing” for the team,” reporter Marcel Louis-Jacques posted to X, formerly Twitter.

Ewers is a rookie who played at Texas football last season, leading the Longhorns to the College Football Playoff. Wilson is a veteran who is playing with his third NFL team.

The Dolphins are going through a turbulent season. Miami is 2-6, and there has been ongoing speculation about McDaniel's job security as head coach. Starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has spoken out about Dolphins players slacking in practice, or being late to team meetings.

The Dolphins play a Thursday Night Football game on Thursday, against the Baltimore Ravens. Baltimore has starting quarterback Lamar Jackson returning to action in the game.

The Dolphins need a resurgence this season

The Dolphins are coming off arguably their best game of the season. Miami defeated the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, by a 34-10 score. Tagovailoa threw four touchdown passes in the contest.

McDaniel says his team will continue to strive to get better.

“You just work, try to improve and then you take what your lessons are and understand that teams are either getting better or they're getting worse and there's only one direction you really want to be a part of so continuing to work and they've shown me every day where their minds are at by how they operate in the building,” McDaniel said, per the team.

Miami is working extra hard to prepare for the return of Lamar Jackson. While Jackson's numbers are down this season due to injury, the Ravens quarterback threw for more than 4,000 passing yards last season.

“Yeah, it's safe to say that we will be very – I think you have to as a coach assume that the All-Pro is going to play, and then we're very aware of the players that are the contingencies. ‘Snoop' (Tyler Huntley) did a great job as he led our team last year. He led an inspired crew to victory so we know what he's capable of but I think you got to prepare for the All-Pro so you're not surprised on game day,” McDaniel added.

The Ravens are also coming into the game off of a win over the Chicago Bears. Baltimore is 2-5 this season.