Things turned the Minnesota Vikings' way, giving Kevin O’Connell a chance to take a dig at reporters. Quarterback J.J. McCarthy finally settled in and got things done. The Vikings can crow by saying, “Aaron Rodgers who?” as McCarthy’s swagger in the comeback proved them right — at least for now.

O’Connell, the Vikings head coach, seems to be standing strong after taking a barrage of criticism for the team not signing Rodgers in the offseason. After the game, he pointed to the narrative, according to The Athletic.

“Look, I understand everybody is going to be waiting for the ‘aha’ moment, and rightfully so,” O’Connell said as he stood outside his private dressing room after the game. “I understand the business that we’re in. I’m sure you had the (story) written.”

Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy looked good at the finish

O’Connell can pat himself on the back after the 27-24 win over the Bears. The Vikings trailed 17-6 before McCarthy engineered the stirring road come-from-behind thriller.

“Because of the kid’s moxie, O’Connell now had the right to gloat,” Michael Silver wrote.

Justin Jefferson, the Vikings star receiver, walked out of the Bears’ house with eyes wide open toward McCarthy’s performance.

“That was crazy,” said Jefferson.

Another teammate said the game didn’t surprise him.

“I felt like he was the type of player who could do this,” outside linebacker Jonathan Greenard said. “I knew it was in there. (And) I just wanted to see it come to fruition in a real game.”

For most of the game, McCarthy looked pedestrian. So while the late-game flourish is all some people will remember, McCarthy still has to prove himself over the long haul. Those first three quarters against a better opponent probably hangs the Vikings with a loss.

O’Connell said his team needs to focus on the positives and not get distracted by the bad things.

“If you allow your mind to go there,” O’Connell said, “then everything that I’ve ever talked about with these players, and what we’ve tried to build — and what they, most importantly, have built — what’s it all for, if in those moments you don’t continue to lean in?

“What we preach is that when it gets hard, when it gets really hard, lean in even more, and you’re going to figure it out. When you’re bringing along a young quarterback on the road in the NFC North, and the place is absolutely electric, you’ve got to find a way to weather the storm.”