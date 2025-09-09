The Minnesota Vikings started Week 1 off with an emphatic win on the road. Minnesota rallied in the fourth quarter, completing a 21-point comeback to beat Chicago 27-24. Second-year QB J.J. McCarthy played a big role in the impressive win.

Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell smiled while answering questions after the big win. O'Connell joked with reporters and even seemed to settle a score from the offseason.

“Look, I understand everybody is going to be waiting for the ‘aha’ moment, and rightfully so,” O’Connell said after the game, per The Athletic's Michael Silver. “I understand the business that we’re in. I’m sure you had the (story) written.”

It seemed that O'Connell was poking fun at The Athletic reporters for their coverage during the offseason. Specifically on the possibility of Aaron Rodgers joining the Vikings.

Rodgers looked great in his debut with the Steelers, throwing for four touchdown passes in a win. So the table was set for Minnesota to look foolish if they lost in Week 1. Or if J.J. McCarthy struggled in his first NFL game.

Thankfully, McCarthy played great in the second half and helped the Vikings author a 21-point comeback win in the fourth quarter.

It is only one week into the season, but it already looks like O'Connell made the right choice by going with McCarthy this season.

Recapping the Vikings' big win against the Bears on Monday Night Football

The Vikings never game up on Monday Night Football. Even when the game seemed out of reach.

Chicago dominated Minnesota for the first three quarters of the game.

The Bears held a four-point lead heading into halftime. That lead ballooned when McCarthy threw a pick-six just minutes into the third quarter.

But the Vikings went to work in the fourth quarter. Their defense put the clamps on the Bears, and McCarthy got the offense moving again. He threw his first career touchdown pass to Justin Jefferson and got another score out of Aaron Jones.

McCarthy also used his legs to score one rushing touchdown.

It will be exciting to see how Minnesota performs in their next game. McCarthy needed some time to settle in, but looked great after he got comfortable. Perhaps he can start Week 2's game right where he left off.

Next up for the Vikings is a home game against the Falcons on Sunday Night Football.