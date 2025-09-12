The Vikings got off to a spectacular start in the 2025 season, winning their first game of the season thanks to a spectacular comeback in the fourth quarter led by quarterback J.J. McCarthy. The second-year leader missed all of the 2024 season due to an injury, but he threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score against the Chicago Bears in a 27-24 victory.

While leading the Vikings to a victory in Week 1 was a huge event for McCarthy, he is waiting for an even bigger event away from the football field. McCarthy and his fiance Katya Kuropas are in the hospital prior to the imminent birth of their baby boy.

The Vikings will host the Atlanta Falcons in their Week 2 Sunday night game, and McCarthy is expected to be back with the team well before kickoff. McCarthy received encouragement from superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson, who had warm wishes for the expectant couple. He also reminded the quarterback that the Vikings have business to attend to.

“If you seeing this now, congratulations my boy, congratulations,” Jefferson said. “I'm excited for him for this new chapter, this new journey. But after you get done, come on back!”

McCarthy practiced with the team early in the week

After the victory over the Bears, McCarthy traveled back to Minnesota with the team and then participated in game planning with the coaching staff and he practiced Wednesday with the team. He was at the Vikings facility Thursday morning but missed the afternoon practice session to attend to the birth.

No announcement has been made by the team through the early evening hours.

McCarthy was the No. 10 pick overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. He was unable to play last season because he tore his meniscus in the preseason. Despite his absence, Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell remained confident that McCarthy would become the team's starting quarterback.

The quarterback struggled for the first three quarters against the Bears, but his fourth quarter performance earned him NFL Offensive Player of the Week honors.