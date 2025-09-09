Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell is a growing quarterback whisperer. He reignited Matthew Stafford's career in 2021 with the Los Angeles Rams before turning around Sam Darnold's last season. Now he's working with JJ McCarthy — including making early adjustments.

McCarthy turned to meditation for his much-anticipated NFL debut. But he also put eye black to channel a more competitive alter ego. He missed 2024 due to a torn ACL and watched Darnold lead the playoff run.

Monday presented his true rookie season. He finally earned the chance to start after going in the first round of his 2024 NFL Draft class.

McCarthy endured a rough early go. Minnesota punted on its first two possessions. But O'Connell later witnessed a less-jittery QB.

“Too me, JJ looks settled in,” O'Connell said to ESPN MNF sideline reporter Lisa Salters. “We've got to protect him a little bit better. We had a couple of early miscues but normal jitters. We'll work through it. And just keep competing.”

JJ McCarthy, Vikings facing depleted Bears defense

Signs indicated a potential breakout evening for the new Vikings QB1. Simply because Chicago walked in depleted.

The Bears rolled without All-Pro cornerback Jaylon Johnson — who's dealing with calf and groin ailments. Johnson tried warming up beforehand, until the Bears ruled him a scratch.

Johnson wasn't the only key injury in the secondary. Versatile cornerback and safety Kyler Gordon landed on the inactive list too. The loss of both Johnson and Gordon left many believing McCarthy would take advantage. Especially with top wide receiver Justin Jefferson facing reserves.

The Bears sacked McCarthy on the first play, though. He took another sack on the subsequent drive. McCarthy trusted his legs more on the third drive — creating an 11-yard scamper for the first down. Minnesota settled for a field goal but trailed 7-3 before halftime.