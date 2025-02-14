The Minnesota Vikings were one of the best stories in the NFL during the 2024 season. Nobody expected the Vikings to be a contending team during the preseason, especially because JJ McCarthy suffered a season-ending injury before Week 1. That did not stop Minnesota, led by veteran QB Sam Darnold, from ripping off 14 wins and nearly securing the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs.

Unfortunately, the Vikings got bounced in the first round of the playoffs by the Rams.

Now the Vikings must transition into offseason mode and make some difficult decisions. It all starts at quarterback. Will the Vikings keep Sam Darnold after his heroic 2024 season, or turn to rookie JJ McCarthy in 2025?

Darnold was a machine in 2024. He threw for 4,319 yards and 35 touchdowns with only 12 interceptions. Darnold had a completion percentage of 66.2% and a quarterback rating of 102.5. All of these metrics are the best in his career. Unfortunately for Minnesota, that has ballooned his market value to an estimated $38.25 million per season according to Over the Cap.

The Vikings enter the offseason with $58 million in cap space. Minnesota has a number of holes to fill, so it makes more sense to turn to McCarthy and use that cap space on the rest of the roster.

But who will they add during the draft?

Below we will explore which players the Vikings might select in the 2025 NFL Draft according to the PFF mock draft simulator.

Vikings select eventual Brian O'Neill replacement in Armand Membou

Minnesota makes an investment in its future, instead of a win-now pick, by selecting Armand Membou in the first round.

Membou is an incredibly talented tackle prospect whose biggest flaw is his lack of NFL size. He is a career right tackle at Missouri after transitioning to the position in 2022.

Membou has excellent body control, using his fluid movement and fast hands to guarantee he is always in the right place at the right time. If Membou can put on a few pounds, he has the upside to become one of the best right tackles in the NFL.

The Vikings already have a starter at right tackle in Brian O'Neill. The veteran offensive tackle is still under contract for the next two seasons and would be difficult to unseat as a starter. As such, the Vikings invest in Membou as an immediate backup at the position and eventual successor at right tackle. That in and of itself is not a bad outcome for the Vikings considering Christian Darrisaw is recovering from a major injury.

If Membou develops into the right tackle Minnesota hoped he would be, they will enjoy one more bonus from drafting him. The Vikings could easily part ways with O'Neill during the 2026 NFL offseason and save a whopping $19.5 million in cap space by cutting him.

This may not be a flashy draft pick, but it is easy to appreciate the forward thinking of the Vikings in this PFF mock draft simulation.

Minnesota would be thrilled to have Christian Darrisaw and Armand Membou as bookend tackles moving into the future.

Minnesota grabs Harrison Phillips protege in Maryland's Jordan Phillips

The Vikings use the same rationale as the Membou pick in the third round, selecting nose tackle Jordan Phillips out of Maryland.

Phillips, not to be confused with the player of the same name and position on the Bills, is a talented prospect who projects as a physical starting nose tackle in the NFL. He has a powerful frame and is a master at using his leverage to gain an advantage at the point of attack. Phillips has a background in wrestling, which certainly comes in handy during these situations.

Kyle Crabbs of The 33rd Team compared him to Lions defensive tackle Alim McNeill as his pro comparison. The Vikings would be thrilled if Phillips developed into that caliber of player in the NFL.

As with the Membou pick, the Vikings create another backup plan with this pick. Current starter Harrison Phillips is currently under contract through 2026. Minnesota could have Phillips sit behind him as depth during the 2025 season and learn from the NFL veteran. Then, during the 2026 offseason, the Vikings can choose to keep Harrison Phillips, or move forward with the rookie. If they part ways with Harrison Phillips at that time, they'll gain $7.5 million in cap space.

Nose tackle may not seem like a huge priority for the Vikings. That said, adding Phillips would give Minnesota another young player on a rookie contract in their front seven. That would be a smart move after signing both Jonathan Greenard and Andrew Van Ginkel to healthy free agent contracts last offseason.