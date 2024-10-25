The Minnesota Vikings have had a rough last few days, and their week just got much worse. Star left tackle Christian Darrisaw suffered a season-ending knee injury in Thursday's controversial loss to the Los Angeles Rams, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Darrisaw needed assistance to exit the field, causing fans to instantly fear the worst. Their gut reaction was indeed correct, as the No. 23 selection in the 2021 NFL Draft will require surgery. While Darrisaw recovers, the Vikings will try to survive in what is currently the most competitive division in the league.

Sam Darnold is already one of the most sacked quarterbacks in the league this season, but his job could be significantly more difficult if his blind spot is not properly covered. Darrisaw anchors an offensive line that ranks in the middle of the pack, per Pro Football Focus, but he has been unflappable for much of the year. Replicating his 81.4 overall player grade seems implausible.

Fortunately, the Vikings still have time to pivot and acquire some O-Line reinforcements before the Nov. 5 trade deadline.