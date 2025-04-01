The Minnesota Vikings had a home for Jonathan Allen, but will the same be true for Aaron Rodgers? And what impact would it have on the draft? Regardless, here is the Vikings’ seven-round 2025 NFL mock draft, according to the Pro Football Focus simulator.

The Vikings have enjoyed a good offseason. If they hit the right notes in the draft, they might be dancing to a fun tune in the 2025 season. But they need to make good picks and smooth out the edges of their roster.

Entering the draft, the Vikings have needs at running back, defensive line, and defensive back. Here is what the PFF simulator delivered.

Vikings get OT Kelvin Banks Jr. in Round 1

Improving the offensive line is never a bad idea. But the Vikings ignored their needs with this pick. The most notable pass came at the running back position, where Omarion Hampton of North Carolina remained on the board.

Banks would have to be a big-time player to justify passing on a top-flight running back. And the report from nfl.com suggests he could be a starter soon in the league.

“Banks will come into the league as an early starter but his run blocking is more pro-ready than his pass protection,” Lance Zierlein wrote. “He's technically sound and scrappy in the ground game, with the quickness and athleticism to get to all move blocks.

“(Also,) he has the leverage and strain to hold his own at the point. Banks has the slide quickness to deal with speed, but he must become more proactive in attacking power rushers and long-limbed attackers to prevent them from dictating the terms. He needs to improve his anchor and hand placement but he should become a long-time NFL starter at either tackle or guard.”

Adding a lineman could be a help for young quarterback J.J. McCarthy. Head coach Kevin O'Connell has high hopes for the second-year player, according to vikings.com.

“(McCarthy) knows a lot of the core principles of our offense now,” O'Connell said. “There's going to be some areas where we look to improve as a team, as an offense, as a defense, special teams. And J.J. gets to hit the ground running as a big part of that with our whole team, when we get going in the spring.”

That sounds pretty good, but Hampton grades out as a plus starter. He would have been the better pick here. And it’s especially risky since the Vikings don’t pick again until the third round.

Vikings get RB in Round 3

It’s a big step down from Hampton to D.J. Giddens of Kansas State. That’s the compromise for the surprise first-round pick.

Giddens projects as an average backup or special-teams player.

“A productive runner with good size, Giddens lacks explosive elements in his game,” Zierlein wrote. “He defies expectations as a big back who doesn’t run with heavy power. He’s a long-strider with wiggle between the tackles.

“(Giddens is) patient behind his blocks and quickly processes run-lane development. He’s not sudden and lacks the burst to outflank defenses, so running behind his pads and picking up the tough yardage inside might have to be his ticket into a rotation.”

Another lineman lands in Round 5

An interior defensive lineman or defensive back should have been the pick here. However, the simulator got fascinated with the offensive line again and selected Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson, a tackle out of Florida.

He looks like little more than a practice-squad guy or a roster fill-in.

“Big tackle with a broad frame, long arms and 46 starts to his name,” Zierlein wrote. “He can find run-block connections provided they’re in front of him and uses his size to create movement on double teams and down blocks.

“However, he’s simply not quick enough to expand very far beyond the batter’s box as a run blocker. He will struggle to mirror and anchor as a pro due to his lack of bend, but he’s crafty with his hands and does a nice job of sticking rushers with well-timed punches to slow their rush plan. Crenshaw-Dickson is scheme-limited and will need to use all the tricks up his sleeve to overcome his athletic limitations.”

Ick. The Vikings draft isn’t going well. And there’s only one pick remaining.

Vikings finally get defensive lineman

All things considered, this may be the Vikings’ best pick. But that’s mainly because the other selections came out so poorly.

Utah’s Junior Tafuna isn’t a total wash for this late in the draft.

“Tafuna lacks the traits and production teams look for from interior defenders, but his athletic flashes might be enough to create intrigue,” Zierlein wrote. “He’s gritty at the point of attack, fighting to neutralize double-teams and down blocks but has a smaller margin for error.

“(Tafuna) gets around with fluidity and good change of direction when he’s twisting and stunting. He can chase plays down the line. Tafuna is an early-down-only player with some rush qualities that could be developed, but his ceiling is limited.”

Overall, the Vikings didn’t make solid contact in their swings to fill needs on the team. None of the picks brought excitement. Grade: F.