The Minnesota Vikings have some big decision to make this offseason. Minnesota needs to decide between quarterbacks Sam Darnold and J.J. McCarthy ahead of NFL free agency next week. The Vikings just extended one of their defensive players before free agent frenzy begins on Monday.

The Vikings have agreed to terms on a two-year, $12.615 million contract extension with safety Theo Jackson, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Jackson was originally a sixth-round pick in the 2022 draft by the Tennessee Titans. Minnesota signed Jackson off Tennessee's practice squad halfway through the 2022 season.

Jackson has continued to get better and better throughout his young career. He played in 11 games during his rookie season, then 15 games in 2023, and all 17 games in 2024.

Jackson is a special teams contributor, with the vast majority of his snaps coming in the third phase of the game in 2024. However, the size of his contract suggests he could see a larger role in 2025.

The Vikings are expected to try and bring back safety Cam Bynum, but there is no guarantee he will return. Jackson could also take the place of veteran safety Harrison Smith, whose future is unknown at 36 years old.

Adam Schefter expects Vikings to re-sign Sam Darnold during NFL free agency

NFL insider Adam Schefter believes the Vikings will stick with Sam Darnold at quarterback in 2025.

Schefter shared that he thinks the Vikings will sign Darnold in free agency after his impressive 2024 campaign.

“It would not be surprising if the two sides figured out some type of short term contract that enabled the Vikings to get Sam Darnold, and enabled him to get paid, that enabled them to run it back in case JJ McCarthy is not fully ready this season from his knee injury or struggles in the preseason,” Schefter said on Tuesday. “Or experiences any type of setback there is. To me, Sam Darnold to Minnesota makes sense, but now that he’s not going to be tagged, other teams are going to have their say.”

Darnold had by far the best season of his career in 2024. He threw for 4,319 yards with 35 touchdowns and only 12 interceptions. He led the Vikings to 14 wins and a playoff berth, so it makes sense why Minnesota would want to keep him around.

If the Viking do reunite with Darnold, that will be a bad sign for J.J. McCarthy. ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio believes that McCarthy would seek a trade if Darnold is re-signed.

Hopefully Minnesota makes their decision soon.