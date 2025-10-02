The Minnesota Vikings are in London with plenty to prove, but the focus heading into Week 5 isn’t just on their matchup with the Cleveland Browns. All eyes are on the quarterback room, where first-round pick J.J. McCarthy was spotted at practice, but he still did not participate.

So what’s the latest on McCarthy? The young quarterback was indeed present on the practice field Thursday, but he didn’t see any action, according to The Athletic’s Alec Lewis.

“Leaving Vikings practice. Michael Jurgens not in uniform again. Didn’t see Andrew Van Ginkel. J.J. McCarthy was there but not participating. Believe Christian Darrisaw has another rest day planned,” Lewis posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Head coach Kevin O’Connell had expressed hope earlier this week that McCarthy could log some reps on Thursday or Friday. That didn’t happen, leaving Carson Wentz squarely in line to start against the Browns.

The door remains slightly open for a McCarthy return after the team’s bye week, though. That's an encouraging but cautious timeline for a franchise desperate to see their first-rounder under center.

Note that the Vikings and Browns will face off in Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season in London at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. This marks the Vikings' second consecutive international game. They lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Dublin last week.

The Browns, coming off a loss to the Detroit Lions, will start rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel. They will play against a Vikings team eager to rebound and will potentially face a depleted offensive line due to injuries.

Injury woes remain the subplot for this London clash. Dallas Turner (illness) joined the list of non-participants on Thursday. The Vikings' offensive line is banged up with Donovan Jackson (wrist), Ryan Kelly (concussion), Brian O’Neill (ankle), and Ben Yurosek (knee) among those still sidelined. On a positive note, Tyler Batty, CJ Ham, and Zavier Scott were full participants. That should provide a bit of stability for a roster in flux.

For the Vikings, the message is clear: McCarthy’s presence is reassuring, but his absence from drills is the real headline. Until he’s truly back, Wentz and a patchwork O-line will have to weather the storm against one of the NFL’s fiercest defenses.