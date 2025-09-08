The Minnesota Vikings are preparing for Monday Night Football against the Chicago Bears. And they hoped to have standout tackle Christian Darrisaw back on the field for this contest. Darrisaw has been recovering from an ACL injury. He was seen working out on the field before facing the Bears, as well.

Christian Darrisaw working out on the field pregame with a member of the #Vikings’ training staff. We’ll see in 45 minutes if he’ll make his return from ACL surgery tonight. pic.twitter.com/fXKtj7OwHB — Ben Goessling (@BenGoessling) September 8, 2025 Expand Tweet

However, his return will be delayed by at least a week. The Vikings have officially listed Darrisaw as inactive for this game against the Bears, the team announced. As a result, veteran tackle Justin Skule should be the one slotting in on the left side of Minnesota's offensive line.

The Vikings are looking to build upon an impressive season in 2024. Minnesota went 14-3 during the regular season despite losing JJ McCarthy to injury before Week 1. Minnesota did not win a playoff game, though, which did put a damper on things. However, the Vikings believe they have what it takes to challenge for the NFC North once again.

McCarthy will be making his NFL debut on Monday night. Having a tackle of Darrisaw's caliber would have certainly given the young signal-caller some needed insurance. Darrisaw entered the NFL as a first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. In that time, he has become one of the better offensive tackles in the NFL.

Minnesota hopes he has not suffered a setback in his injury recovery. And they hope to see Darrisaw on the field sooner rather than later. For Week 1, however, the Vikings will have to make due without their star tackle on the field.