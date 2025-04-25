The 2025 NFL Draft was a night to celebrate for most fans, but it only caused trouble for Adrian Peterson. After attending the Minnesota Vikings' public draft party, the former running back got arrested and booked for driving under the influence on Thursday night.

Peterson was arrested in Hennepin County, where he was dealt a fourth-degree charge of driving while impaired, per ESPN's Kevin Seifert. The 40-year-old was subsequently booked into the Hennepin County jail early on Friday morning. He was released on a $4,000 bond and has a court date scheduled in May, according to MPR News.

NEW: Adrian Peterson has been booked into Hennepin County Jail on DWI this morning. pic.twitter.com/kU8zi03MCW — CrimeWatchMpls (@CrimeWatchMpls) April 25, 2025

Peterson was at the Vikings' draft party in U.S. Bank Stadium, even making guest appearances on radio shows broadcast live from the field. Inarguably the greatest running back in franchise history, Peterson suited up for Minnesota from 2007 to 2016.

The DWI is Peterson's second publicized legal incident since he last stepped onto an NFL field in 2021. He was arrested at the Los Angeles International Airport in 2022 for an alleged domestic violence altercation with his wife on a plane. The charges were later dropped, but only added to a long trail of controversy.

Vikings take Donovan Jackson in 2025 NFL Draft

Before Peterson got arrested, the Vikings ended the 2025 NFL Draft by taking Ohio State guard Donovan Jackson with the No. 24 pick. The addition addressed the team's dire need for a guard, as it previously had just three players at the position on the roster.

Though Jackson does not profile as a day one starter, he might be forced into that role. Aside from Will Fries, none of the Vikings' other guards have any meaningful experience.

The Vikings have just three more picks for the remaining six rounds of the draft, the fewest in the league. They have just one selection on Day Two, a compensatory third-round pick.