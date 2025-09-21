The Minnesota Vikings took an early 7-0 lead over the Cincinnati Bengals in the first quarter. Veteran quarterback Carson Wentz got the start on Sunday while JJ McCarthy nurses a high ankle sprain. Wentz's first drive was a great one, as he drove the field and put up the first points of the game.

Wentz, who is 32 years old, completed three of his four pass attempts, which led to 29 passing yards and a touchdown. He also had a 134.4 passer rating in the Vikings' opening drive. The score was a 12-yard strike to tight end Josh Oliver, giving Minnesota an early lead.

Welcome back, Carson Wentz. pic.twitter.com/bLa7PYJYqO — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 21, 2025 Expand Tweet

Sunday's contest is Carson Wentz's debut with the Vikings after serving as the backup to Patrick Mahomes with the Kansas City Chiefs last season. Since the 2022-23 season, Wentz has worked as a high-end backup. The former first-round pick has played that role for not just the Chiefs, but also the Washington Commanders and the Los Angeles Rams.

We'll see if Wentz can continue playing at a high level for the Vikings. Ideally, McCarthy is able to return by Week 4 when Minnesota takes on the Pittsburgh Steelers. But depending on the grade of the sprain, it could take McCarthy one to six weeks to recover fully.

Carson Wentz is in the ninth season of his career. Heading into the game against the Bengals, the veteran quarterback had accumulated 22,410 passing yards, 1,418 rushing yards, and 164 total touchdowns (153 passing). He also boasts a career completion percentage of 62.7%. If he can avoid turning the ball over in Minnesota, then the Vikings very well could have a solid option at quarterback filling in for McCarthy.