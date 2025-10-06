The Minnesota Vikings walked out of London with a win against the Cleveland Brown in Week 5, but they may have also had a potential injury to a key player. Carson Wentz hurt his shoulder before halftime, but was able to play in the second half and led a game-winning drive. Though Wentz finished the game, he is still getting evaluated for the injury, according to Alec Lewis of The Athletic.

“Kevin O’Connell said QB Carson Wentz is being further evaluated with the shoulder injury suffered in yesterday’s game. Sounded like he came in pretty sore. One to watch,” Lewis wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The Vikings are probably hoping that it's nothing serious to where he may have to sit out, especially if JJ McCarthy isn't back healthy in time. McCarthy has sat out for the past few weeks because of injury, and Wentz has been backing him up since.

Article Continues Below

The fact that Wentz returned in the game against the Browns should show that the injury isn't that bad, and he should be able to play without missing any games. Wentz has played for the Vikings since filling in for McCarthy, and that should give the second-year player more time to get to 100%.

At the same time, it's uncertain what the quarterback situation could look like for the Vikings when both are healthy. McCarthy played a good game in Week 1, but struggled in Week 2 against the Atlanta Falcons. The Vikings still haven't seen much from him, but it looks like they still have the belief in him to lead them.

As for Wentz, he's a veteran in the league, and he's shown times this season that he still has what it takes to help lead an offense and get them wins. It will be interesting to see what decision the team makes down the line about who will be the starter.