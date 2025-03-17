Mar 17, 2025 at 11:43 AM ET

The Minnesota Vikings have already had an eventful offseason. Minnesota may have missed out on re-signing Sam Darnold, but they've added several talented players during NFL free agency. Now they are kicking the tires on a former third overall pick.

The Vikings are hosting former CB Jeff Okudah for a visit on Monday per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Lions selected Jeff Okudah with the third overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Okudah's NFL career got off to a rough start, missing Week 1 with a hamstring injury. He also suffered a shoulder injury later in his rookie season. Things only got worse in Okudah's sophomore season, as he ruptured his Achilles in Week 1, which cost him the rest of the 2021 season.

Unsurprisingly, Okudah flamed out in Detroit due to those injuries. He was eventually traded to the Falcons, where he had a moderately productive 2023 season. Okudah spent the 2024 season with the Houston Texans. He did not play much for the Texans and was primarily a depth piece.

If the Vikings decide to sign Okudah, he would likely battle for a roster spot during training camp.

Vikings invest resources in defense during first week of NFL free agency

Minnesota has already pumped a ton of resources into their defense after just one week of NFL free agency.

The Vikings made a big splash by signing former Commanders DT Jonathan Allen on a three-year contract worth $60 million. Allen is a two-time Pro Bowler who projects to start next to Harrison Phillips on the interior of Minnesota's defensive line in 2025.

Minnesota also added Javon Hargrave, who is also projected to start on the d-line for the Vikings.

The Vikings also gave some love to their secondary. They retained cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. on a three-year deal worth $66 million. Minnesota also added Isaiah Rodgers from the Eagles.

Murphy Jr. and Rodgers are arguably the best cornerbacks on the roster for Minnesota.

Despite these moves, the Vikings still need to add talent in the secondary. Vikings fans should not be surprised if Minnesota spends a premium pick on a cornerback during the 2025 NFL Draft.