The Minnesota Vikings have continued their string of solid free agency decisions with the addition of veteran cornerback Isaiah Rodgers.

The Vikings and Rodgers agreed to terms on a two-year, $15 million contract on Monday, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. The deal includes $8M fully guaranteed. The deal was negotiated by Bryan Gavin and Ed Wasielewski of EMG Sports.

Rodgers' successful Super Bowl run with the Philadelphia Eagles has landed him in Minnesota on a generous deal with a great opportunity to become the Vikings' top playmaker in the secondary. The 27-year-old DB recorded 26 tackles and four pass deflections in 15 appearances last season.

More to come on this story.