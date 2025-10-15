The Minnesota Vikings should be feeling refreshed after their bye week. Now Minnesota can focus on stacking some wins after their two-game international trip to Europe. But questions about the team's quarterback position continue to swirl ahead of Week 7.

Vikings QB Carson Wentz would like a chance at a revenge game against the Eagles in Week 7. However, his “painful” shoulder injury could make that a difficult decision for Minnesota.

“Vikings quarterback Carson Wentz (shoulder) plans to practice as early as Wednesday despite what's considered a pretty painful injury,” Fowler said. “He's day-to-day. Wentz is enjoying a golden opportunity with the Vikings' offense while J.J. McCarthy (ankle) is out.”

Wentz has played well in relief of second-year QB JJ McCarthy, who missed several games with an ankle injury. The veteran QB has 759 passing yards with five touchdowns and two interceptions through three games.

McCarthy put in some extra work during the bye week. He even returned to practice on Monday. However, Minnesota's coaching staff has not made it clear when he will return.

It seems that Wentz may get his chance at revenge against Philadelphia as long as he can remain healthy during practice.

Regardless, Vikings fans should watch this situation throughout the week as anything could happen.

What JJ McCarthy learned from Carson Wentz in Vikings overseas games

Whenever McCarthy does return, he may be better off for having sat behind Wentz.

Minnesota's head coach explained what McCarthy has learned from watching Wentz during the team's two-game international series.

“I think watching Carson, watching the way Carson's kind of gone through progressions quickly, just the value of putting the ball in play, even when it's not your first progression, even when it's not the most exciting completion of all time… I think he's kind of taken a lot from that, of just watching it closely and my dialogue with him,” O'Connell said during Minnesota's bye week per Will Ragatz of Bring Me The Sports.

The Vikings are in an awkward situation because, eventually, McCarthy needs to take the reins once again. Even if Wentz continues to play well.

But it is good to see that McCarthy is at least benefitting from his time outside the starting lineup. Regardless, Vikings fans must be hungry to see their young quarterback back on the field.

Next up for the Vikings is a Week 7 matchup against the Eagles.