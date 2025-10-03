The Minnesota Vikings could really use a win in Week 5. Minnesota is 2-2 after a tough loss against Pittsburgh last week. Now they'll look to get back on track against the Browns in London. Unfortunately, the Vikings will be without multiple offensive starters for Sunday's big game.

The Vikings have ruled out QB J.J. McCarthy for Sunday's game against the Browns, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

McCarthy was seen at Vikings practice on Thursday, but he was not participating. Head coach Kevin O'Connell expressed optimism about McCarthy returning in Week 5, but he is clearly not ready to play just yet.

Backup Carson Wentz will start in place of McCarthy. But he will be in serious danger as Minnesota's will be without multiple starters on the offensive line.

The Vikings will also be without center Ryan Kelly, right tackle Brian O'Neill, and left guard Donovan Jackson. Backup center Michael Jurgens will also miss Sunday's game.

That should be a problem against Myles Garrett and Cleveland's elite defense.

How will Vikings approach Browns matchup with Wentz, patchwork offensive line?

The Vikings will face a monumental challenge against one of the best defenses in the NFL.

Cleveland is the NFL's best run defense unit through four weeks, only allowing 70.3 rushing yards per game. They should provide the ultimate challenge for a Vikings team that loves to establish the run.

Meanwhile, the Browns are ranked in the top five against the pass as well.

Minnesota has plenty of playmakers on offense. They are finally at full strength with Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, and Adam Thielen at receiver and T.J. Hockenson at tight end. Aaron Jones is still out of the lineup, but Jordan Mason has filled in for him nicely.

The Vikings should focus on getting the ball out of Wentz' hands as quickly as possible in Week 5.

Myles Garrett is arguably the best pass rusher in the NFL, and he is positioned well to take advantage of Minnesota's banged up o-line. He could easily take over the game, even if multiple players are dedicated to blocking him.

It will be fascinating to see how KOC calls Minnesota's offense on Sunday.

Browns vs. Vikings kicks off at 9:30AM ET on Sunday.