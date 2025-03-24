The Minnesota Vikings lost Sam Darnold in free agency but have J.J. McCarthy entering his official rookie season. However, Minnesota might be targeting Ryan Tannehill as an insurance policy for McCarthy.

This was first reported by Albert Breer of SI. The move would make sense and could give the Vikings some flexibility. While McCarthy has made quality progress on his rehab, having a quality backup is essential.

Not to mention, Tannehill is more than capable of starting if he needs to do so. Also, in head coach Kevin O'Connell's system, every quarterback has thrived. It wouldn't be surprising to add Tannehill to the list.

Either way, the former Tennessee Titans quarterback hasn't made an official start since the 2023 season. That year, he and rookie Will Levis were competing for the job.

Meanwhile, Tannehill lost the battle to Levis and has since been a free agent. It might be a bit risky but there's a high floor with the former Pro Bowler.

He played alongside an elite wide receiver in AJ Brown and a running back in Derrick Henry. He'll have a more explosive and dynamic offense to work with under O'Connell. The writing might be on the wall.

Would the Vikings target Ryan Tannehill?

It's likely that the latter still has some gas left in the tank. One rough season shouldn't justify not being on an NFL roster. However, the game is evolving.

It's moving away from pocket passers to dual-threat quarterbacks. Although Tannehill has shown some speed with his legs, it's not a strong suit.

Going back to Darnold though, the two quarterbacks have similar skill sets. Tannehill is more of an accurate thrower while Darnold has more power.

Regardless of the differences, having an elite backup is essential. McCarthy's status is truly unknown despite his progress going well.

Minnesota wouldn't want to start the season scrambling for a quarterback. Although the Vikings have been linked to Aaron Rodgers, it seems less and less likely.

Going with a certified backup quarterback could be the move too. McCarthy could mentally and physically be ready for the adjustment.

At the end of the day, there are a plethora of options to go. However, the future is with the former national champion. Anything the franchise can do to prepare him for the NFL, they will take.

Although Tannehill had an issue with Levis, he'll know and understand his role this time around.