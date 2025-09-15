The JJ McCarthy experiment has been and will continue to be a roller-coaster ride. And the Minnesota Vikings knew that would likely be the case when they chose him as their quarterback for the 2025 season over Sam Darnold.

McCarthy looked bad in the first half of the Vikings' Week 1 matchup against the Chicago Bears. But he bounced back in a big way to help the team win that game. The flashes of stardom from Week 1 disappeared in Week 2, as the Michigan product reverted back to poor play. It resulted in an embarrassing 22-6 loss against the Atlanta Falcons. This inconsistent play from McCarthy will likely continue all season long, and it could cost the Vikings a playoff spot.

Choosing JJ McCarthy over Sam Darnold will cost the Vikings in 2025

The Vikings' decision to choose McCarthy over Darnold didn't come as much of a surprise. McCarthy missed all of his would-be rookie season because of a meniscus injury. But he was a first-round pick in 2024 who was coming off a national championship victory with Michigan. He was clearly Minnesota's quarterback of the future despite the success that Darnold found in his lone season with the Vikings.

Darnold threw for 4,319 yards and 35 touchdowns in his first Pro Bowl season after years of critics labelling him a bust. Many credited his success to the play-calling genius of Kevin O'Connell. Regardless, his play with the Vikings earned himself a big contract with the Seattle Seahawks.

Many thought O'Connell's ability to connect with quarterbacks and draw up plays would result in McCarthy finding success right away. But it has become clear that his first season as the starter will be full of growing pains. Despite the fact that he had some impressive late scoring drives, McCarthy threw for just 143 yards in Week 1. He followed that up with 158 yards, no touchdowns, and two interceptions in Week 2.

McCarthy is young and still learning the game, and it will take time until he is consistent. His most notable flaw thus far has been his inability to get the ball to Justin Jefferson, who is one of the best receivers in football. Jefferson has just seven catches thus far.

Darnold, meanwhile, has a 295-yard, two-touchdown game to his name already in 2025. Darnold may never find the success that he had in Minnesota again. But had he returned to Minnesota, the Vikings likely would be in a better place when it comes to playoff contention.

The NFC North is stacked as the Green Bay Packers, Chicago Bears, and Detroit Lions all have a route to the playoffs. A quarterback still trying to figure out his way, like McCarthy is, will struggle to compete at a high level in such a stacked division. McCarthy may one day pan out, and Darnold's 2024 season very well may be looked at as a fluke one day. So few are blaming the Vikings for choosing McCarthy over Darnold. That decision just may cost the team a playoff nod in 2025, though.