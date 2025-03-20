The New England Patriots have enjoyed a busy start to free agency, reinforcing their defense with several big name players. Defensive tackle Milton Williams, cornerback Carlton Davis, defensive end Harold Landry, and linebacker Robert Spillance have been the highlight additions to this point, as new head coach Mike Vrabel has come in and begun rebuilding the team to his liking.

On the other side of the ball, additions have been few and far between. New England made a pair of moves to reinforce their offensive line, signing right tackle Morgan Moses and center Garrett Bradbury, while also bringing in Mack Hollins to help their pass catching corps. They still need help at left tackle and a de facto No. 1 wide receiver, though, after swinging and missing on several options early in free agency.

On Wednesday night, it was revealed that veteran wideout Stefon Diggs was headed to Foxboro, MA for a free agent visit, which would potentially give the Patriots the stud pass catcher their offense desperately needs. While Diggs is a tantalizing option, there are some serious questions about him and his fit with the team, so let's take a closer look at whether or not he's what New England is looking for at wide receiver.

Stefon Diggs makes sense for Patriots, but he can't be only addition at WR

The Patriots and their fans are familiar with Diggs, as he spent four seasons tormenting their secondary during his time with the Buffalo Bills. As Josh Allen's favorite target in the passing game, Diggs established himself as one of the top wide receivers in the league. He was a Pro Bowler in all four seasons with Buffalo, and he had at least 103 receptions, 1,150 yards, and eight touchdowns every year during this stretch.

Diggs got traded to the Houston Texans last offseason, and he got off to a solid start in 2024, hauling in 47 passes for 496 yards and three touchdowns over his first eight games. However, he suffered a torn ACL that ended his season prematurely, and now there are quite a few big questions surrounding him as he prepares to enter his age 32 season.

When watching Diggs on the field, it's clear that he has a lot of traits that would immediately make him Drake Maye's top target in the air. Diggs is one of the shiftiest route runners in the league, which helps him get open at all three levels of the field. He's also proven he can handle a high volume of targets coming his way, which is noteworthy considering how barren the rest of New England's wide receiver room is.

The questions about Diggs are real, though, which is why he's still a free agent. The obvious one is his injury, as coming back from a torn ACL is difficult, regardless of what position you play. At wide receiver, though, it sometimes takes longer for the results to begin showing up on the field again. The Pats saw this firsthand last season with Kendrick Bourne, who returned from his own torn ACL, but lacked some of the explosion he showcased earlier in his career.

Videos of Diggs rehab work indicate he's ahead of schedule, but looking explosive during drills and looking explosive during actual games are two completely different things. For Diggs in particular, his ability to make sharp cuts and use his burst to get away from defenders in order to free himself up for his quarterback is crucial. He's not the most physically imposing receiver, so if he's a step slower, that could present issues for New England.

There's also Diggs' personality, which has rubbed some the wrong way. His off-field antics and outbursts on the sideline were not well-received in Buffalo, which is largely why he was traded to Houston last year. Diggs was a model citizen by all accounts while with the Texans, but he also missed more than half of the season with an injury. Would things have panned out the same way had he remained healthy?

At this point, beggars can't be choosers, and Diggs' track record of success makes him a player New England should have interest in, which they clearly do. If the price is right, bringing Diggs to town is a move the Patriots should make. A two-year, incentive-laden contract would seemingly make the most sense for both sides, as it gives Diggs time to shake off the rust, while also allowing him to make more money if he's able to successfully integrate himself into the offense.

If the Patriots sign Diggs, though, he can't be the only addition in the wide receiver room. There's simply too much risk, whether it be his injuries or his off-field concerns, that would necessitate more moves here. Signing another veteran wide receiver in free agency, like Keenan Allen, would help mitigate that risk, or they could take another shot at wide receiver in the 2025 NFL draft after Ja'Lynn Polk and Javon Baker struggled as rookies.

New England needs all the help they can get at wide receiver, so taking a flier on Diggs could end up proving worth their while. Whether or not they can get a deal across the finish line, though, remains to be seen. This is perhaps the most important development of the offseason for the Patriots so far, and they could take a serious step forward on offense if they are able to secure his signature.