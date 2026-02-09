Football fans don't need to wait any longer, as Super Bowl LX is finally here. And the game is rather close early on. The New England Patriots held the Seattle Seahawks to a couple of field goals, and that's it for the scoring so far. New England has had some chances, but their struggles on offense have motivated head coach Mike Vrabel to talk with his squad.

The Patriots have struggled on offense throughout the postseason. Especially when it comes to turning the ball over. However, in order to win the Super Bowl, they need to clean up these mistakes. Vrabel is focusing less on the X's and O's, though, and more on the emotions of his players, as pointed out by The Athletic's Diann Russini.

“You can see Mike Vrabel on the sidelines saying over and over to his offense ‘Calm down. You gotta calm down,'” Russini wrote on social media on Sunday night.

The Patriots made the Super Bowl on the back of some strong defensive performances. They held the Los Angeles Chargers to three points, and forced four turnovers from the Houston Texans. In the AFC Championship Game, they battled through snowy conditions to defeat the Denver Broncos in Colorado.

To this point, New England has also done well to keep Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold at bay. Darnold has less than 100 yards passing to this point. And as mentioned, Seattle's points have come on the back of a couple of field goals.

Eventually, the Patriots' offense is going to need to put points on the board. It will certainly be interesting to see if Vrabel's message gets through to his offense during Super Bowl LX.