The New England Patriots might be back in business. After a few underwhelming years, the 2025 offseason has breathed new life into the franchise. The energy in Foxborough is different. It seems brighter, more aggressive, and, most importantly, hopeful. However, if the Patriots are serious about contending in the AFC again, they aren’t done building. The roster still has holes. Now, two potential trade targets could elevate this team from improved to truly competitive.

A New Era in New England

The Patriots had a stellar offseason. They completely revamped and upgraded their coaching staff. They most notably brought in Mike Vrabel as head coach and reunited with Josh McDaniels as offensive coordinator. Both are proven commodities. As such, this duo alone has raised expectations.

That said, New England didn’t stop at the sidelines. The front office attacked free agency and the draft with urgency and precision. Stefon Diggs and Mack Hollins were brought in to bolster a depleted receiving corps. The team also used a third-round pick on intriguing rookie wideout Kyle Williams. The defense got a makeover with multiple additions across the secondary and front seven.

Yet even with all these moves, there’s still work to be done. This is particularly true when it comes to weapons for second-year quarterback Drake Maye. Sure, Diggs brings star power and experience. However, he turns 32 this season. Meanwhile, Hollins is more of a depth piece. Williams is still a rookie. To truly support Maye, the Patriots need more youth and long-term upside in their pass-catching group.

Here we'll try to to look at the players who are the New England Patriots 2 best trade targets to round out their 2025 roster.

Target 1: Christian Watson

If the Patriots want to bet on upside, Christian Watson is the gamble worth taking.

The 6'4 Green Bay Packers wideout is entering the final year of his rookie contract. He’s coming off a torn ACL suffered in December. This complicates his timeline—Watson will likely miss at least the first half of the 2025 season. Still, that same injury could lower his price on the trade market. This could give New England a chance to steal a future WR1 for the cost of a mid-round pick.

Watson is a high-upside receiver with rare size-speed traits. He had eight touchdowns and nearly 600 receiving yards as a rookie in 2022 and showed flashes of dominance when healthy. Unfortunately, that’s been the issue—staying on the field. Of course, when he’s right, Watson stretches defenses vertically and opens up the field for others. That’s exactly the kind of profile New England needs opposite Diggs.

Here's the kicker, though — the Packers might be ready to move on. They drafted Matthew Golden in the first round of this year’s draft. Their depth at wide receiver could make Watson expendable. If Green Bay has already decided against extending him, they’d be wise to get value now rather than risk losing him for nothing next offseason.

For the Patriots, Watson is a long-term investment who could grow alongside Maye. He could give the young quarterback a dynamic pairing for years to come. With a smart contract extension, New England could lock in a 1-2 punch well into the next era of Patriots football.

Target 2: Cole Kmet

Sure, wide receiver is the most obvious need. On the flip side, tight end isn’t far behind. Hunter Henry and Austin Hooper are solid veterans. However, neither is likely to be in New England’s long-term plans. Hooper is on a one-year deal, and Henry is approaching the twilight of his career. Enter Cole Kmet.

The 26-year-old Bears tight end has three years remaining on his contract, with cap hits of $11.6 million annually. Chicago might be willing to part with Kmet. This is especially true with the emergence of other weapons. That makes him a prime trade candidate.

Kmet brings a balanced skill set. He’s a dependable receiver with good hands and underrated physicality. In addition, he’s a capable blocker. He’s not Travis Kelce, but he’s the kind of multi-tool player who can be a young quarterback’s best friend. Short routes, third-down conversions, and red zone reliability are areas where Maye will need help. Kmet can deliver.

Just as importantly, Kmet fits the culture. He’s known as a high-character player and a smart, hard-nosed contributor. That profile has always appealed to the Patriots. With Henry and Hooper unlikely to stick around beyond 2025, the time is right to find a long-term replacement.

Final Thoughts

The Patriots have already done the hard part—resetting the foundation. With Vrabel and McDaniels steering the ship and Drake Maye headlining a refreshed roster, New England looks far more dangerous than it did a year ago.

But finishing strong means filling the last few gaps. A calculated move for Christian Watson and Cole Kmet would not only boost this year’s competitiveness, but also build a sustainable core around their new franchise quarterback.

If the Patriots want to win again—and win soon—these are the kind of bold, forward-thinking trades that can get them there.