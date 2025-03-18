The New England Patriots made defense their top priority in the first wave of free agency. As a result, their draft strategy in April could shift toward addressing offensive needs. However, the roster-building process is far from over. Several experienced veterans are still available on the market. As such, the Patriots have opportunities to make additional moves through free agency, trades, or post-camp player cuts. Head coach Mike Vrabel and lead personnel executive Eliot Wolf will need to strike a careful balance between filling immediate needs and selecting the best talent available. Using Pro Football Network’s (PFN) simulator, we’ve constructed a five-round mock draft that reinforces New England’s defense, strengthens the offensive line, and injects much-needed athleticism throughout the roster.

Free Agency Recap: A costly but essential overhaul

New England was armed with one of the largest war chests of cap space. They made a major splash in free agency—and they didn’t hold back. Their aggressive approach quickly became one of the biggest storylines of the offseason. They secured a mix of elite defensive playmakers and key role players. Standout acquisitions like Milton Williams, Carlton Davis, and Harold Landry headline a revamped defensive unit. Meanwhile, Morgan Moses was brought in to solidify the right tackle position. Despite these impactful signings, New England’s work isn’t done. A position like left tackle still looms as an area of need heading into the draft.

Here we'll try to look at the New England Patriots 5-round post-free agency frenzy 2025 NFL mock draft, per PFN simulator.

Round 1, Pick 4: Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State

With their first-round selection, the Patriots make a statement. Abdul Carter brings the kind of relentless athleticism and toughness that New England has long valued. He is a dynamic linebacker with sideline-to-sideline range. Carter’s game is reminiscent of Micah Parsons—not just because he wears the same No. 11. It's also because he’s a rare athlete who consistently jumps off the screen. If he continues to develop his strength, he has the potential to become an All-Pro and a franchise cornerstone on defense. Carter’s impact in New England would be felt immediately. After struggling to generate consistent pressure last season, adding a high-ceiling pass rusher like Carter is an easy decision.

Round 2, Pick 38: Deone Walker, DT, Kentucky

The Patriots double down on defense in the second round by selecting Deone Walker. He is a towering force in the trenches. Given his size, Walker is an imposing presence who can overwhelm offensive linemen. His rare agility for a player of his stature makes him a disruptive asset against both the run and the pass. Sure, his physical traits stand out. However, Walker’s on-field dominance hasn’t always matched his potential. He has the versatility to line up across the defensive front, but refining his pass-rush technique and improving his ability to anchor in the run game will be key to unlocking his full potential. He could really become a long-term fixture in New England’s defensive front.

Round 3, Pick 75: Hollin Pierce, OT, Rutgers

Regardless of who takes snaps under center for the Patriots in 2025, improving the offensive line remains a top priority. That’s why Hollin Pierce is the pick in the third round. He is a towering tackle with a prototypical frame. Pierce has made steady progress throughout his college career. However, his tendency to play with a high pad level and struggles with flexibility limit his consistency. That said, his combination of size and raw power gives him significant upside. If he refines his pass protection technique, he has the potential to develop into a high-end starter. For New England, reinforcing the trenches is a must, and Pierce fits the bill.

Round 4, Pick 106: Emery Jones, OT, LSU

One offensive lineman isn’t enough. As such, the Patriots go back to the well in the fourth round with Emery Jones. Unlike Pierce, Jones is a more refined pass protector. He is known for his quick feet and strong hands. Yes, he doesn’t possess elite length for a tackle. That said, he compensates with sound technique and an aggressive demeanor. Jones remains somewhat raw, in part due to playing out of position at times during his collegiate career. A transition to guard could help mask some of his limitations while accentuating his strengths. This makes him a potential starter on the interior.

Round 5, Pick 144: Trey Wedig, OL, Indiana

Rounding out their five-round draft haul, the Patriots select Trey Wedig. He is an offensive lineman out of Wisconsin. Wedig is an intelligent run blocker who understands scheme intent. He utilizes his size and upper-body strength effectively. However, his limited athleticism, balance issues, and inconsistent recovery ability could make earning a roster spot an uphill battle. A potential move inside to guard could increase his chances of sticking. That's despite he has minimal experience there. If developed properly, Wedig could provide valuable depth along the offensive line.

Final Thoughts

With a mix of defensive firepower and offensive line reinforcements, this five-round mock draft presents a practical yet ambitious approach for the Patriots as they navigate their rebuild. Abdul Carter adds the dynamic pass rusher they desperately need, while Deone Walker brings a disruptive presence to the interior defensive line. On the offensive side, the additions of Hollin Pierce, Emery Jones, and Trey Wedig show a clear commitment to protecting the quarterback and establishing a more physical identity up front. While questions remain at wide receiver and quarterback, New England is laying the foundation for future success by fortifying both lines of scrimmage. With free agency still ongoing and additional draft capital in the later rounds, the Patriots have plenty of opportunities to round out their roster and take another step toward contention.