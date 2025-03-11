Before they get out of the free-agent chase, the New England Patriots have their eyes on game-changing talent. And they reeled in a former Mike Vrabel player. Looking ahead, here is the Patriots’ five-round post-combined 2025 NFL mock draft, according to the rarely reliable Pro Football Focus simulator.

Coming off a dreadful 4-13 season, the Patriots have higher hopes thanks to a strong young quarterback in Drake Maye. Also, Vrabel brings in a new approach at the coaching position. In order to get back to competitiveness in the AFC East, the Patriots need to do well in the draft.

And the PFF simulator sent this player their way.

Patriots get T Armand Membou in Round 1

Yes, you heard it here first. The Patriots passed on a lot of skilled talent to move the Missouri product in front of Maye. Membou is expected to be a fine NFL player, according to Pro Football Network’s analysis.

“Armand Membou is a powerful, athletic right tackle who brings a rare combination of strength and technique,” PFN wrote. “A true standout at Missouri, he thrived against top-tier pass rushers, proving himself as one of the most battle-tested blockers in the country. The young right tackle still has a ways to go technically to make things look “prettier” as a pass protector and run blocker, but his effectiveness and athleticism are unquestionable.

“No blocker consistently found a way to disallow pressures and sacks against top-notch competition the way Membou did. There have been some mentions of Membou transitioning inside. But he struggled more against larger pass rushers, and moving to the interior would only highlight this issue further. With improved strike timing, Membou could round into one of the more dominant right tackles in the NFL.”

Boxes checked. And Maye could thrive if he gets enough time to throw. This looks like a good pick for the Patriots.

Vrabel recently described what he wants from an offensive tackle, according to patsfans.com.

“Yeah. I mean I think that arm length is good only up until the point to where you use it, right?” VrabelI said. “I think if guys are sitting there and they’re catching or they’re clamping or their hands are outside, they’re not as long as maybe they would be if you punched. There’s players that will punch with independent hand and then bring a second one in or some, there’s two-hand punches.

“So I think the most important thing is how you use whatever length you have. If you’re a long arm player that uses the length, then great, that’s an added plus. If you’re maybe an average length player that doesn’t use the length, that would be difficult. But if you’re using it, then that can be positive.”

Round 2 brings DL Tyleik Williams

The Ohio State product doesn’t necessarily fill a need for the Patriots, but he should improve the defensive line quickly. And he’s an impressive pick outside of the first round.

“Tyleik Williams is an exciting defensive tackle prospect who possesses the kind of raw athleticism and physical tools that will get many NFL decision-makers excited,” PFN wrote. “He is a highly disruptive run defender and is nearly impossible to block one on one. In the passing game, Williams primarily wins with his bull rush and overall motor.

“He can convert speed to power and collapse the pocket by driving the blocker back. Williams makes a ton of plays late in the down as he never stops working even when his initial rush is stymied. However, he does lack length, which hurts his ability to finish at the quarterback at times, and it will also allow longer-limbed blockers to win his chest and stop his rush.”

This pick fits with Vrabel’s philosophy of being bold.

“I mean, we’re not afraid of anything,” Vrabel said. “We just have to have options. You can’t just say, ‘Give me one, we’re going to get this guy’ because you’re not going to bat a thousand.”

Patriots get two standouts in Round 3

Once again, needs are passed by in favor of a genuine talent. Tennessee’s Omarr Norman-Lott is a strong choice for a third-round pick at No. 69.

“Omarr Norman-Lott is an explosive and versatile defensive tackle known for his quick first step and disruptive presence along the interior line,” PFN wrote. “(He) excels in penetrating gaps, utilizing his agility and active hands to challenge offensive linemen. However, his relatively lighter frame can make him susceptible to being overpowered in run defense, particularly against double teams.”

Combined with the previous pick, these guys might work together well along the defensive line.

With their pick at No. 77, the Patriots filled their biggest need by grabbing running back Dylan Sampson. This could be a home-run pick because of his nose for the end zone.

“Dylan Sampson ran like a shark smelling blood in the water when Tennessee’s offense got into the red zone,” PFN wrote. “He’s a talented runner who naturally absorbs contact as it approaches, making him tough to bring down because he creates glancing blows.”

WR Isaiah Bond lands in Round 4

The Texas product is a home-run snag this late, and he fills a big need.

“Bond is one of the nation's top wide receivers with first-round potential,” PFN wrote. “Bond’s game-breaking speed and elusiveness make him a dangerous playmaker when given opportunities.”

Another RB added in Round 5

At this point in the draft, it’s pick and hope. The Arizona product is 5-10 and weighs 206 pounds and has ability, according thedraftnetwork.com.

“He’s a scheme-versatile back who shows good patience behind the line of scrimmage to locate cutback lanes and follow his blockers when pulling into space,” Daniel Harms wrote.

Overall, the PFF simulator did well for the Patriots. Grade: A