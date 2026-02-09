The Seattle Seahawks have seen their stop the Patriots throughout the first half of Super Bowl 60. While that has been happening, the Seahawks have missed a couple of major scoring opportunities.

What a PBU by Gonzo! Super Bowl LX on NBC

Stream on @NFLPlus + Peacock pic.twitter.com/EjeQNZ36iq — NFL (@NFL) February 9, 2026

After Sam Darnold missed a wide open Jaxon Smith-Njigba in the first quarter, the Seattle quarterback had another huge opportunity in the second quarter. On this play, speedster Rashid Shaheed appeared to break open on a deep pattern in the second quarter. Darnold's pass was right on target and it looked like Shaheed was going to make a huge play.

However, Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez was able to find the high-arching pass in the air and accelerate so he was able to catch up with the Seattle receiver. Gonzalez timed it perfectly and he leaped in the air to bat away the pass.

Article Continues Below

The play was the first play of Seattle's 4th possession of the game, and even though that play failed, the Seahawks were able to drive 55 yards in 8 plays. That allowed PK Jason Myers to kick a 39-yard field goal, his second three-point of the first half. The Patriots trailed 6-0, but had avoided giving up a huge play.

The Seahawks have been able to find a semblance of an offense because running back Kenneth Walker has been able to use his speed and power to make several key plays on the ground. Additionally, Darnold has been able to contend with New England's pass rush and escape several sack attempts.

He has been able to hit several short passes, but the big break up by Gonzalez ruined Seattle's chance for a huge play on offense. Seattle took a 9-0 lead into the locker room at halftime.