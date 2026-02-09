The New England Patriots came up short in Super Bowl LX against the Seattle Seahawks. Quarterback Drake Maye struggled mightily against a dominant Seahawks defense, while Seattle's offense came around in the second half. Seattle will celebrate its second Super Bowl in team history, while New England heads back to the drawing board.

The Patriots have a lot to be proud of. Maye ended the season as an MVP finalist, and despite his struggles in the postseason, he did make plays when it mattered most. He also showed fight in the Super Bowl, throwing a couple of touchdowns in the second half.

After the game, he spoke about the relationship he's formed with head coach Mike Vrabel. “He was the heartbeat. … I look forward to my relationship with him for a long time. He's a great person and a hell of a football coach,” the Patriots quarterback said, via ESPN.

Maye became a star during his second season in the NFL. As mentioned, he finished as a finalist for the MVP award. He did not win, though, as the award was given to Los Angeles Rams veteran Matthew Stafford.

Maye threw for nearly 4400 yards in his sophomore campaign, and his first under Vrabel. The Patriots quarterback, unfortunately, struggled in the postseason, though. He finished the postseason with six fumbles and two interceptions.

Maye certainly has a bright future in the NFL, though. And it seems as if the relationship he's formed with Vrabel has a strong foundation. It will be intriguing to see how the Patriots bounce back from this crushing defeat in Super Bowl LX.