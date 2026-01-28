NFL legend Bill Belichick will have to wait a little longer before being inducted into the Hall of Fame after he was left off the ballot in his first year of eligibility.

It was revealed in a report from ESPN's Don Van Natta Jr. and Seth Wickersham on Tuesday. It noted that Belichick, who led the New England Patriots to six titles, was “puzzled” and “disappointed” by the decision. Belichick needed to get at least 40 out of the 50 votes.

Fans were surprised by Belichick's non-inclusion, given that he is widely regarded as one of the best coaches in NFL history.

The Ringer's Bill Simmons also weighed in on the matter, dropping a bold take on the Hall of Fame.

“Belichick was the best NFL coach ever yesterday, and that’s still true today and tomorrow,” wrote Simmons on X.

“The truth is sports Hall of Fames don’t matter nearly as much anymore because we’ve screwed all of them up.”

It is worth noting that Simmons is a die-hard fan of the Patriots, having grown up in Massachusetts.

There have been endless debates about the selection process for the Hall of Fame, with some arguing that it has been riddled with politics, favoritism, and grudges.

For the 73-year-old Belichick, who now calls the shots for North Carolina, it is seemingly a bit of everything. There have been rumors that he was penalized for his role in the Patriots' “Spygate” and “Deflategate” controversies during their dynastic run.

Bill Polian, a former NFL executive, already denied that he influenced the votes, claiming that he supported Belichick.