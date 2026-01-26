Despite the snow that was falling during the AFC Championship Game between the New England Patriots and Denver Broncos, Stefon Diggs' girlfriend, Cardi B, was hyped up.

The NFL posted a video of Cardi B's reaction to the Patriots' Super Bowl 60 berth following the game. Suffice it to say, she was fired up. “We're going to the Super Bowl!” she exclaimed. “Let's go!”

She also reposted a video of her celebrating the win with Diggs on the field that was seemingly taken from a live stream. They embraced on the field as snow fell.

Hours later, Cardi B posted a video of the Michigan football fan who famously said, “This s**t means something to me.” She captioned the post, “Them boys work hard!!!! LETS GO PATSNATION [red, white, and blue heart emojis] we stepping in the name of the Lord!!”

Them boys work hard!!!! LETS GO PATSNATION❤️🤍💙 we stepping in the name of the Lord!! pic.twitter.com/RV184kGKlL — Cardi B (@iamcardib) January 26, 2026

Cardi B will be rooting for Stefon Diggs as the Patriots play in Super Bowl 60

Article Continues Below

In two weeks, the Patriots will face the Seattle Seahawks in a rematch of Super Bowl 49. However, this time around, the teams look very different. Bill Belichick and Pete Carroll aren't coaching the Patriots and Seahawks, respectively. Instead, it's Mike Vrabel and Mike Macdonald.

The quarterback duel won't be between Tom Brady and Russell Wilson either. Drake Maye — who's in his second year in the league — and Sam Darnold will be facing off.

Cardi B and Diggs publicly confirmed their relationship in 2025, so this is their first season together since the announcement. The rapper revealed that she was pregnant with her first child with Diggs in September 2025. She gave birth to the baby in November.

Currently, Cardi B is preparing to embark on her second headlining tour, the Little Miss Drama Tour. 35 shows have been announced for her first tour in seven years. It will begin on Feb. 11, 2026, and conclude on Apr. 18.