The New England Patriots did not just gain a veteran wideout this season. They also landed one of the loudest and most entertaining celebrity supporters in sports culture, thanks to Stefon Diggs.

Diggs and Cardi B confirmed their relationship over the summer, turning heads with a courtside appearance at a New York Knicks vs. Boston Celtics playoff game at Madison Square Garden. Since then, Cardi B has leaned fully into Patriots fandom, even showing up at games and sitting near team owner Robert Kraft.

Her enthusiasm, however, has gone beyond the stands. Cardi B’s postgame hype videos have become a running subplot during New England’s playoff push, blending unfiltered energy with trash talk aimed at doubters.

Speaking after a recent Patriots win, Diggs admitted he had to step in after one particular video went a bit far, Heavy reports.

“I’ve gotta holler at her about one recently, but it’s cool though,” Diggs said. “I just appreciate her support. She wasn’t a football girl before I converted her over. I’m just thankful to have her in my corner. She’s an amazing woman.”

Stefon Diggs speaks about Cardi B at his press conference today. 🥹❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZEfVqWzwAz — Fan Account | #BLM 🫵🏾 (@BardiUpdatess) January 21, 2026

Cardi B’s hype meets Patriots playoff run

Cardi B went viral following New England’s win over the Houston Texans, calling out ESPN analysts who picked against the Patriots. In a video posted to X, she celebrated loudly while repeating her rallying cry about belief and unity.

She followed that up after the Patriots eliminated the Los Angeles Chargers in the wild card round, posting another clip that mixed humor, luxury travel jokes, and playoff confidence.

While the videos stole attention online, the Patriots’ success still came down to execution on the field. Quarterback Drake Maye has delivered in key moments despite some uneven stretches.

“Our quarterback continues to show up when things can go left or right,” Diggs said. “He’s making the right reads and the right throws. Playoff ball isn’t pretty. I’ll take our leader any day.”

Between wins and viral moments, Diggs and Cardi B have turned Patriots games into must-watch events both on and off the field.