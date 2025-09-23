The New England Patriots continue to grapple with a familiar issue that threatens to derail their offense. Turnovers remain a recurring problem for the Patriots, and once again, it is the running back position drawing the most scrutiny for New England.

Veteran back Rhamondre Stevenson fumbled twice in New England’s 21-14 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, including a costly giveaway on the goal line. He has now put the ball on the ground 16 times in his career, seven of which came last season. The latest mishaps reignited criticism of his reliability and sparked calls from Patriots insider Andrew Callahan for head coach Mike Vrabel to make a decisive change before the matchup with Carolina.

Cutting one of your best players after 3 games just to send a message is a bridge too far. But should the #Patriots sit Rhamondre Stevenson this Sunday? Absolutely. pic.twitter.com/cyxC80K7Hh — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) September 23, 2025

According to Callahan, the running back position is becoming a problem spot for New England. To fix it, the Patriots need to send a message and bench Stevenson.

Stevenson has shown flashes of his old form, including a standout performance against Miami in which he eclipsed 140 total yards. But the turnovers continue to overshadow his production. Ball security has been a central theme of Vrabel’s coaching message, and the Patriots cannot afford repeated mistakes as they try to stabilize their offense behind rookie quarterback Drake Maye.

The Patriots have other options at running back

Rookie TreVeyon Henderson has emerged as the most logical alternative. He carried the ball 11 times for 28 yards against Pittsburgh and saw the field more often than Stevenson after the second fumble. Though Henderson has shown inconsistencies in pass protection, his ability to hold onto the football gives him an edge at a time when giveaways have crippled New England’s chances.

The matchup with Carolina presents an opportunity. The Panthers' defense ranks near the bottom of the league in yards allowed per carry but sits among the league’s best at generating turnovers. That contrast raises the stakes for Vrabel’s decision.

The Patriots have long relied on Stevenson as a central piece of the offense. Yet accountability has been a hallmark of Vrabel’s coaching style, and with voices like Callahan’s amplifying the need for change, the pressure to turn to Henderson is mounting. If New England is serious about cleaning up its mistakes, benching Stevenson might be the only way forward.