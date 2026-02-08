The New England Patriots are focused on their final preparations for Super Bowl LX against the Seattle Seahawks in Santa Clara, but much of the conversation has centered on the health of rookie quarterback Drake Maye, who now has a chance to join a truly elite club.

Despite rumors of a physical setback and a postseason performance marked by turnover issues and accuracy problems, Maye has been firm about his status, telling Ari Alexander that he is not trying to lie when he says he feels great.

Fans remain hopeful that he can move past the struggles seen in the narrow, snowy AFC Championship win over Denver to complete one of the most prominent rebuilds in recent NFL history.

By winning on Sunday, Maye would become the first quarterback since Tom Brady in 2001 to win a Super Bowl in the same season he made his first career playoff start.

According to insider Ari Meirov on X, Maye stands in a unique position to succeed where several other prominent quarterbacks have attempted and failed over the past two decades.

Meirov noted that Joe Burrow in 2021, Jimmy Garoppolo in 2019, Colin Kaepernick in 2012, and Jake Delhomme in 2003 all suffered losses when facing this exact scenario.

Maye now has the chance to replicate the early success of Tom Brady and solidify his place in team lore by overcoming a Seattle defense that has been among the league's best.

The greatest tactical challenge for the rookie will be Mike Macdonald's famous Cover 6 defense, which is celebrated for neutralizing deep shots and the run.

Maye remains unbothered by the look, explaining that every defensive coverage contains exploitable zones that his team can attack by making the right adjustments to the quarter-quarter-half scheme.

He emphasized that the Patriots must exploit areas where the defense clouds the boundary or tries to stay two-high to take away the deep ball.

As the 6:30 pm ET kickoff approaches, Maye is prepared to prove his readiness and cement his place in NFL history beside legendary figures.