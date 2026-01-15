All gloves are off for the New England Patriots and the Houston Texans when they face off in the divisional round at Gillette Stadium on Sunday.

The winner will advance to the AFC Championship Game, while the loser will be left to ponder their decisions despairingly.

The second-seeded Patriots are the clear favorites in the do-or-die contest. They are on a roll and boast of MVP candidate Drake Maye, who has been nothing but exceptional in his second season.

But Maye would be the first to admit that the fifth-seeded Texans should not be taken lightly, especially with their top-ranked defense.

“Those guys, especially at the linebacker level, they try to take your head off. I respect them for it,” said Maye, as quoted by Boston Herald's Andrew Callahan.

“They tackle the ball carrier hard, and they'll punish them, and they'll make you pay for it.”

The Texans led the league in fewest yards allowed with only 277.2 per game. They are second-best in the NFL in fewest points allowed with only 17.4 per outing.

They are coming off a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, 30-6, in the wild-card round, with the defense carrying the team amid the forgettable performance of CJ Stroud.

Maye and the Patriots, however, are not lacking in confidence. They have proven all season long that they do not fold under pressure. While their victory over the Los Angeles Chargers, 16-3, in the wild-card round had issues, they have the superior talent against the Texans.

The Patriots are back in the playoffs after a three-year absence, and a deep run is more than possible.