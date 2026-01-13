Fresh off a 16-3 win over the Los Angeles Chargers in the AFC Wild Card round, the New England Patriots have moved on to the Divisional Round. The Houston Texans will come to Foxborough, fresh off an impressive Wild Card win of their own over the Pittsburgh Steelers. As the Patriots prepare to try and clinch their first AFC Championship Game berth since the days of Tom Brady and Bill Belichick, they made an intriguing addition. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero via X, formerly Twitter, New England has signed veteran receiver Trent Sherfield Sr. to their practice squad.

“The Patriots signed veteran WR Trent Sherfield Sr. to the practice squad,” reported Pelissero.

Currently, the Patriots are without another veteran receiver in Mack Hollins. With quarterback Drake Maye needing a bit more help on offense, picking up an experienced target like Sherfield Sr. could benefit the team in some ways. As the Texans look to use their excellent pass rush to throw Maye and the offense off balance, another playmaker could provide a different dimension for New England. Can Sherfield Sr. help the Pats return to a game in which they once held free rein?

Patriots look to return to AFC Championship for first time since 2018

After a 14-3 record and AFC East title, the Patriots clinched the AFC's number two seed. In Sunday's Divisional matchup, the Texans will provide a staunch test. While Maye and the offense didn't put on the best performance in the Wild Card round, perhaps an addition like Sherfield Sr. could help. In wake of Hollins' injury woes, plus Kayshon Boutte's off field issues, Maye will need all the help he can get.

If the Patriots win Sunday, then an AFC Championship Game berth will come with two possibilities. If the top-seeded Denver Broncos defeat the Buffalo Bills at home, then New England will travel to the Mile High City in a rematch of the 2013 AFC title game. However, if the Bills pull off the upset, then the Pats will host their division rivals at home. In either scenario, the Patriots will look to return to the Super Bowl for the first time since that magical 2018 campaign.