Drake Maye has led the New England Patriots to the AFC Championship Game against the Denver Broncos in just his second season in the NFL. He's also in the running for MVP, with Maye seemingly likely to win the award or finish in second.

But Maye wouldn't say he's the best athlete in his own family. In fact, Maye said as much on Wednesday. The Patriots quarterback said that his mom, Aimee Maye, was the best athlete in the Maye family in a reply to a post made by the ACC Network's Instagram account.

Maye's mother played basketball at West Charlotte High School and won the Mecklenburg County girls' player of the year in her senior year of high school. She was good enough that she could've played basketball for UNC's women's team. But she opted not to, she told The Charlotte Observer in July 2017.

Maye and his mom are far from the only athletes in the Maye family. Maye's father, Mark, was also a quarterback at UNC, playing the position for the Tar Heels in the 1980s. He also had a brief stint in the NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

And Maye was just the last of his four siblings to play sports in college. His eldest brother, Luke, was a basketball player at UNC. You actually might remember him from his buzzer-beating shot to help UNC beat Kentucky in the Elite Eight of the 2017 NCAA Tournament. Another one of Maye's older brothers, Beau, also played basketball at UNC. As for Maye's second-oldest brother, Cole, he played baseball at Florida, where he won the College World Series.

Patriots QB Drake Maye opens up about competitiveness with family

Ahead of Sunday's AFC Championship Game, a reporter mentioned that Maye is often described as a nice guy who can flip the switch when it's time to be competitive. He was asked how he was able to do that.

“I try not to flip a switch,” Maye replied. “I think any time that the score is being kept, you want to win. I've tried to keep that same mentality my whole life. That's from my older brothers, to playing my wife in something, to playing out here, playing football. I think you want to win. If anybody's keeping score, no matter if it matters or not, I think winning's more fun. So, that's my mentality. I try to bring that to this team, and I think the team feels the same way.”

Maye's biggest competitor might be his wife, though.

“It could be board games. She started playing mahjong; I haven't got into that, but something like that. Playing battleship, cards, or anything that goes on for me playing her,” Maye said. “We picked up tennis a little bit in the offseason. I try to take it easy on the shoulder a little bit, but she's picked up tennis. She'll try anything we can compete in, and she's a great athlete.”

The Patriots are certainly hoping Maye will show that competitiveness on Sunday as they seek their first trip to the Super Bowl in seven years.