The New England Patriots beefed up their defense this offseason, improving all three levels with headline grabbing contracts. But the Patriots failed to add talent on the other side of the ball, as new head coach Mike Vrabel acknowledged the team whiffed on offensive free agents.

Now that the initial free agency frenzy has ended, the Patriots are meeting with a wideout who’s yet to find an NFL home for 2025.

Four-time Pro Bowl receiver Stefon Diggs visited New England this week, according to The Athletic’s Chad Graff on X. Although Diggs is still recovering from tearing his ACL last season and may not be available by Week 1, he could still help the Patriots in 2025.

Should the Patriots take a chance on Stefon Diggs?

The Buffalo Bills traded Diggs to the Houston Texans prior to the 2024 season. Houston appeared to be a good setup for the veteran wideout as he had C.J Stroud throwing him the ball while fellow receivers Nico Collins and Tank Dell would ensure he’d get plenty of open looks.

However, in Week 8, Diggs suffered a season-ending ACL tear. The injury brought a streak of six straight 1,000-yard seasons to an end. In eight games, he caught 47 passes for 496 yards and three touchdowns.

Diggs’ contract expired at the end of the 2024 season, making him a free agent. And because he’s not expected to be fully healed by the start of 2025, teams have shied away from the veteran. The Patriots visit is the first official meeting Diggs has had with a team this offseason.

New England badly needs to improve its receiver room. At the moment, the Patriots' top pass catchers are DeMario Douglas, Kendrick Bourne, Kayshon Boutte and newcomer Mack Hollins. It’s clear the team needs a WR1. The question is, can Diggs still be that guy entering his age-31 season and coming off a serious knee injury?

The Patriots recognize the importance of adding an offensive playmaker with second-year quarterback Drake Maye still developing. The team reportedly made a serious run at Chris Godwin before losing the wideout to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Cooper Kupp was also an option for New England but he signed with the Seattle Seahawks.

At this point, the biggest free agents have already signed new deals and Diggs is considered the best receiver remaining on the open market. If the Patriots don’t view him as a fit, they’ll have to pivot to trades or rely on the draft to improve the offense.