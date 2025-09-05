The New England Patriots are in a weird spot entering the new season. They are still trying to find their footing in the Drake Maye era and are entering the first year under head coach Mike Vrabel, so fans will exercise some patience. That being said, a vastly improved roster and favorable schedule has many believing that the Pats can make things interesting in 2025.

They will need some good luck in the injury department, however, and that may not be the case going into Sunday's season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders. Prized rookie left tackle Will Campbell was added to the injury report after logging a limited practice session on Thursday, per the Boston Herald's Andrew Callahan. He is dealing with an ankle issue, which could make it especially difficult to do battle in the trenches.

Fifth-year defensive tackle Christian Barmore was also labeled a limited participant due to non-football related reasons. Second-Team All-Pro cornerback Christian Gonzalez remains sidelined with a hamstring injury. The revamped Patriots are already facing a fair amount of adversity, and the campaign has yet to even kick off. A bad omen? Or, is this simply a bump in the road that New England can successfully navigate versus the question-ridden Raiders?

Patriots need to protect their handpicked cornerstone

Besides the obvious outcome-related implications, the Campbell news could also affect the quarterback's well-being. This squad drafted the most highly touted LT in the 2025 class in order to give Maye some desperately needed protection on his blind side. The 23-year-old signal-caller was sacked 34 times in 13 games last season. Keeping him on the field is essential

The former LSU powerhouse is a big part of that foremost objective. Will Campbell was a rock on the Tigers' offensive line, helping Garrett Nussmeier achieve star status last year. He impressed in two preseason games with New England, posting a notable 86.2 grade, per Pro Football Focus. Fans have been excited about the the consensus All-American and No. 4 overall pick since he first proclaimed that he would die for Drake Maye. So, one could imagine how gutted they would be if Campbell is ruled out for the Raiders game.

Late additions to the injury report are definitely worth monitoring, but he still has a couple of days to assuage concerns. Hopefully, Mike Vrabel will have positive news to share regarding Campbell, Barmore and Gonzalez.