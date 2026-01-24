Drake Maye and the New England Patriots may have a clear matchup advantage over backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham, but they should understand how difficult it could be to overcome the Denver Broncos' daunting defense in Sunday's AFC Championship game. Another sloppy showing could doom their Super Bowl hopes and end a momentous campaign. Fortunately, the Pats will have another experienced pass-catcher at their disposal. Mack Hollins is being activated to play, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The veteran wide receiver had been sidelined for the last month with an abdominal injury, but he returned to practice this week with the intention of helping New England advance to the Super Bowl for the first time in the post-Tom Brady-Bill Belichick era. Rounding out their pre-Championship Sunday roster moves, the Patriots are placing defensive tackle Eric Gregory on injured reserve and elevating both running back D'Ernest Johnson and defensive end Leonard Taylor III to the active roster, per the team's official X account.

Hollins has proven to be a viable offseason acquisition this season, recording 46 receptions for 550 yards and two touchdowns in 15 games. He should be particularly valuable now, though.

The 2017 fourth-round draft pick has competed in a number of big matchups during his NFL career, making him a key player to watch in this final AFC battle of the year. He posted 73 yards and a touchdown versus the Kansas City Chiefs in last year's conference title game and should have Maye's trust in Mile High.

Mack Hollins garners plenty of attention for his quirky personality, but the Broncos cannot underestimate the barefoot-walking, Frank Sinatra-loving receiver. The 32-year-old can go up and make a big play at a moment's notice, and if he does, the Patriots could be Santa Clara-bound.