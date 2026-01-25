On Sunday afternoon, the New England Patriots will take the field for the AFC Championship Game on the road against the Denver Broncos, with a spot in the Super Bowl on the line. The Patriots got to this point with a comfortable home win over the Houston Texans in the divisional round last week, and will take on a Broncos team playing without starting quarterback Bo Nix.

Patriots wide receiver Mack Hollins has become known for his big entrances to games this season, often showing up shirtless to cold-weather games and pulling off other stunts.

That remained the case on Sunday in Denver, as he recreated an iconic scene from the movie “The Warriors” in the pregame tunnels before the showdown with the Broncos.

"Warriors, come out and play!" Mack Hollins had a special entrance as he arrives for the AFC Championship 👏 (via @Patriots)pic.twitter.com/dfjPFLhj1L — NFL on ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsNFL) January 25, 2026

The Patriots will certainly be hoping to channel that infectuous energy against a Broncos team that will come out swinging on Sunday, especially knowing that many view them as the underdogs in this matchup due to Nix's injury.

Instead, it will be Jarrett Stidham making his first NFL start in multiple years for the Broncos in the AFC Championship Game, and he will look to fare better than Justin Herbert and CJ Stroud did against this Patriots defense in the first two weeks of the NFL playoffs.

Meanwhile, Drake Maye and the New England offense will also be hoping to play a bit better after an inconsistent start to the postseason. Last week, Maye turned the ball over multiple times in some ugly conditions in Foxborough. The weather should be much more forgiving on Sunday afternoon in Denver, albeit still cold.

In any case, the Patriots and Broncos are slated to kick off on Sunday at 3:00 pm ET from the Mile High City. The winner will head to the Super Bowl to take on either the Seattle Seahawks or the Los Angeles Rams.