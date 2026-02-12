More than $24 million poured into a single Super Bowl 60 prop bet centered on one question, would Mark Wahlberg attend the game?

According to ESPN’s David Purdum, bettors pushed nearly $23.7 million through Kalshi’s market tied to Wahlberg’s presence at Levi’s Stadium, Yahoo reports. That total topped the combined handle for 31 other celebrity options and dwarfed the $4.6 million wagered on Donald Trump. By Monday evening, the market had not yet settled, even as a Deadline report listed Wahlberg among attendees. Still, “No” traded at a 98 percent probability.

The final outcome delivered clarity. The winning answer registered as no. Wahlberg did not attend Super Bowl LX.

Patriots Fall Short as Wahlberg Stays Away

The absence carried irony. Wahlberg publicly predicted earlier in the week that New England would “win big.” Instead, the New England Patriots fell 29-13 to the Seattle Seahawks in Santa Clara.

New England managed all 13 of its points in the fourth quarter, but the late surge never threatened the outcome. Quarterback Drake Maye absorbed six sacks and committed three turnovers in a performance that stalled any comeback hopes. The loss ended any suspense long before the final whistle.

If Wahlberg watched from afar, history suggests he has experienced similar heartbreak. Nine years ago at Super Bowl LI, he exited NRG Stadium before the Patriots erased a 28-3 deficit against Atlanta. At the time, he explained that his son struggled through the lopsided first half. “He was spitting out F-bombs and going crazy. It was bad,” Wahlberg later said, describing the scene.

That comeback became part of NFL lore. Sunday offered no such reversal.

Kalshi’s market now closes the loop on one of the most unusual betting stories tied to the game. Bettors fixated less on touchdowns and more on celebrity presence, pushing millions behind a yes-or-no proposition about a lifelong Patriots supporter.

In the end, the speculation proved more dramatic than the answer. Wahlberg did not appear at Levi’s Stadium, and the Patriots did not deliver the result he forecasted. For gamblers who backed “No,” confirmation brings relief. For Patriots fans, it marks another chapter in a season that ended without fireworks.