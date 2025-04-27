The 2025 NFL draft is officially in the books, and one team that many folks agree assembled a strong draft class is the New England Patriots. In fact, when combining the work the Patriots did in the draft with their free agency additions, Mel Kiper of ESPN believes that they could be a sneaky good team in the upcoming 2025 campaign.

Armed with well over $100 million in cap space, New England spent big in free agency, bringing in players like Stefon Diggs, Milton Williams, and Carlton Davis III. The Pats proceeded to fill in their remaining gaps in the draft, with Will Campbell, TreVeyon Henderson, and Kyle Williams being their first three picks. Put it all together, and Kiper thinks the team is set to take a big step forward next season.

“It has been a good offseason for New England,” Kiper wrote for ESPN. “This draft class is solid. But the Pats also spent in free agency, signing Diggs, Milton Williams, Harold Landry III, Robert Spillane, Carlton Davis III and Morgan Moses. They could take a big step forward in 2025.”

Patriots solidify roster with strong 2025 draft class

The Patriots roster needed a lot of work this offseason, but the front office has done a great job of bringing in players who will either be immediate starters in Week 1, or will be competing for starting gigs or a spot on the roster during a training camp. With Drake Maye looking like the team's next franchise quarterback if the team around him can improve, New England could be sneaky good in 2025.

Of course, winning the offseason and actually winning on the field are two completely different things, and only time will tell if the moves the team has made over the past few months will pan out for them. For now, though, it looks like the Patriots have made some significant improvements, and who knows, maybe they will be able to find their way back to the playoffs after a couple of rough seasons.