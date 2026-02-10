New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel offered a measured and noncommittal response regarding the future of the team’s defensive coordinator following a 29-13 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX on Sunday in San Francisco.

When asked Tuesday whether Zak Kuhr would remain as defensive coordinator, Vrabel declined to offer clarity on the timeline for a decision. The comments followed confirmation that Terrell Williams had been medically cleared to return.

“I'll work through all those things here in the next couple of weeks, days, however long those decisions take,” Vrabel said, according to Mark Daniels of MassLive, who shared the remarks on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Patriots defense’s season-long consistency contrasted by Super Bowl loss

The Super Bowl loss stood in contrast to New England’s defensive performance throughout the postseason. The Patriots ranked second in total defense during the playoffs, allowing 241.0 yards per game across four contests. They surrendered 152.3 passing yards per game, the third-best mark in the postseason, and 88.8 rushing yards per game, which ranked fourth. New England also led all playoff teams in scoring defense, giving up an average of 13.8 points per game.

That consistency carried over from the regular season, when the Patriots allowed 295.2 total yards per game, eighth in the league. They gave up 193.5 yards through the air (ninth), 101.7 on the ground (sixth), and 18.8 points per game, the fourth-fewest in the NFL.

Seattle’s offense broke through on the game’s biggest stage, totaling 335 yards without a turnover. New England finished with 331 yards but committed three turnovers and allowed six sacks, factors that proved decisive as Vrabel and the organization turn toward offseason evaluations.