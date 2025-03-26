When Mike Vrabel was hired by the New England Patriots, many thought it was because of returning to his old team. However, quarterback Drake Maye played a pivotal role in Vrabel taking the job.

Although the Patriots ended with a 4-13 record on the season, the potential with Maye is there. He threw for 2.276 yards, 15 touchdowns, and ten interceptions. He took over for Jacoby Brissett towards the beginning of the season and showed progression.

During an appearance on Don’t @ Me with Dan Dakich, Vrabel called Maye “a large part of the reason” why he took the position in New England and said that he was excited to build an offense around a player with multifaceted skills.

“He can throw from in the pocket, he can throw off platform, he can run, he can scramble,” Vrabel said, via Boston.com. “You can design some things for him.

“So I think you have pretty much everything in the playbook that you could want available. A large part of the reason.”

While Vrabel is more defensively savvy, he has a future franchise quarterback on his hands. Maye has some of the more physical gifts in the league.

He has a strong arm, accuracy, and stands at a towering 6'6. That size alone can allow him to break out of tackles, yet being elusive.

Mike Vrabel sees the Patriots thriving with Drake Maye

It's not often that an experienced head coach is eager for a young quarterback. Usually, it's the inverse. Some younger quarterbacks are more prone to making mistakes.

In the final few weeks of the season, Maye showed some serious growth. It wasn't even about the statistics. It was about his mentality. He's always had that win-now mental state, but his confidence crept in.

He wasn't as timid about facing specific teams. Although the Patriots won a game that would've secured them the No. 1 pick, losing wasn't in Maye's mind.

Not to mention, the Patriots recently signed Stefon Diggs. Pairing an elite wide receiver with a rising quarterback is a recipe for success.

Vrabel might help New England get back to its playoff ways next season. He has all the confidence in his young quarterback to do the job.

Also, with the flurry of other offseason additions, the Patriots could make some serious noise. If there's one thing that is for certain though, it's that Vrabel trusts Maye 100 percent.

Even though the season hasn't started, the relationship between the two is already blossoming.