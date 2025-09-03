The North Carolina Tar Heels kicked off the Bill Belichick era with the worst possible start. In his highly anticipated college debut, the legendary coach's team fell apart in a 48-14 blowout loss to TCU; the most points ever surrendered by a Belichick-coached squad at any level. For fans who packed Kenan Stadium to see how the eight-time Super Bowl champion would translate to the college sidelines, it was a sobering reminder that the transition isn't easy.

On WEEI's The Greg Hill Show, New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel was asked whether Belichick simply needs more time to get his UNC program rolling. His response cut deep. ”I don't know,” Vrabel replied.

“Urban Meyer won 12 of his first 12 games at Ohio State, so it didn’t take him long. That’s my experience in college football.” Vrabel, who was on Meyer's staff in 2012, used the comparison to underline how stark Belichick's opening stumble looked, with the Tar Heels giving up 284 passing yards, 243 rushing yards, and two defensive touchdowns in the rout.

The backdrop makes Vrabel's bluntness even more striking. Belichick's messy UNC debut came after months of questions about his approach to college football; questions about NIL, the transfer portal, and whether his NFL methods would work with student-athletes. For Vrabel, who once played and coached under Belichick in New England, it was a chance to speak candidly about how steep the climb will be for his old mentor.

Vrabel and paths not taken

While Vrabel's jab at Belichick made headlines, he also offered perspective on his own career choices. Speaking on the Scoop City podcast, the Patriots' Mike Vrabel revealed he turned down an opportunity to join Belichick's staff in New England.

“I didn’t think that was the right thing to be there at that time,” Vrabel admitted, explaining why he instead went to Houston to learn under Bill O'Brien. The move, he said, ultimately helped prepare him for his later role as head coach of the Tennessee Titans, and now his chance to rebuild the Patriots.

Belichick, meanwhile, faces the opposite challenge: trying to prove that his NFL legacy can survive the realities of college football. For now, his start in Chapel Hill has provided fuel for skeptics and, in Vrabel's case, a sharp reminder of just how high the bar has been set.