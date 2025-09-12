The New England Patriots (0-1) will visit a venue they have struggled in for much of the last decade, will be without cornerback Christian Gonzalez and defensive end Keion White and will have a new defensive play-caller in Zak Kuhr this Sunday afternoon. Yikes. Marked improvement is expected this year following a lively offseason, but misfortune continues to permeate Foxborough. Luckily, the Pats are getting some good news ahead of their game versus the Miami Dolphins (0-1).

Veteran outside linebacker Harold Landry III is no longer on the injury report and will suit up for the Week 2 showdown, per ESPN NFL Nation's Mike Reiss. The 2021 Pro Bowl selection missed practice on Wednesday due to a foot issue but quickly allayed worries after returning to the field on Thursday. He now has the green light to compete in Hard Rock Stadium. Considering the questions hovering above New England right now, head coach Mike Vrabel will need him to pick up where he left off against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Harold Landry III made an immediate impact for Patriots

Landry recorded two and a half sacks, eight total pressures, four solo tackles and three tackles for loss in the team's 20-13 season-opening defeat. Pro Football Focus awarded the 2018 second-round draft pick a notable 80.5 defensive grade for his efforts. Landry played under Vrabel on the Tennessee Titans for five of his first six NFL campaigns before reuniting with the former Coach of the Year this past offseason.

Article Continues Below

The Patriots were clearly confident that Landry would once again excel in Vrabel's system, as evidenced by the three-year, $43.5 million contract they committed to him in March. They will be even more reliant on the Boston College alum in the Dolphins game. Replacing Gonzalez does not appear manageable — Raiders quarterback Geno Smith lit up New England's secondary for 362 yards — , but Kuhr can still send plenty of pressure at the quarterback.

If Harold Landry III and injury replacement Anfernee Jennings can find success on the edge versus the Miami's offensive line, then they could make life easier for the shorthanded CB room. The Pats must capitalize on the Dolphins' Week 1 debacle and limit QB Tua Tagovailoa.

Regardless of all the adversity this franchise is currently facing, another loss in Miami Gardens would still sting to great effect. Fortunately, No. 2 is healthy and incredibly stoked for the divisional matchup.

“Related note, OLBs coach Mike Smith said Landry was texting him at 10 {p.m.} on pass-rush moves,” Reiss posted on X.