New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is making some bold statements about his team. Kraft says that the last two seasons have been a deep struggle for his team.

“The last two years have been really difficult, the worst two years of our ownership. … I hope that we’re never drafting fourth again, but today it’s a good opportunity,” Kraft said, per the MMQB.

The Patriots are now on their third coach in as many seasons. Bill Belichick left after the 2023 campaign, and Jerod Mayo only lasted one season. Mike Vrabel is now head coach for the Boston team.

New England is expected to spend some money in order to get the train back on track.

“Let me correct something, there’s never been a case in 31 years when people have come to us wanting to spend and we said no. Not once,” Kraft added.

The Patriots are selected to pick fourth in this year's NFL Draft. New England finished the 2024 season with a 4-13 record.

The Patriots have big expectations for Mike Vrabel

Vrabel played for the Patriots and won Super Bowls under Coach Belichick. He must now restore the franchise to its former glory. Once Tom Brady left the New England franchise, things just haven't been the same.

Vrabel previously coached for the Tennessee Titans, where he did pretty well at the start. He made the AFC Championship game in 2019. He also led the Titans to a few other playoff appearances.

Things didn't end well in Tennessee. Vrabel finished the 2022 and 2023 seasons with a losing record. Despite that development, Vrabel has remained a hot commodity among NFL teams looking for coaches. The Jets reportedly were interested in hiring the coach before he reached a deal with New England.

There's pressure on Vrabel, but also on Robert Kraft. He was leading the most successful franchise in the NFL until the departure of Tom Brady. The Patriots have not made a playoff appearance since 2021. That's just unacceptable to fans.

The Patriots have something to build off of with young quarterback Drake Maye. Maye finished his 2024 rookie season with 2,276 passing yards and 15 touchdowns. Maye was working with one of the weakest offensive lines in the NFL, so that unit is one area where the Patriots need help in the draft.

Some other areas where the Patriots need help are wide receiver, running back, defensive line and tight end, per NFL Network insiders.

The NFL Draft is the first chance for Vrabel to add to the team roster. NFL's 2025 Draft begins on April 24.