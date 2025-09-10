Patriots' wide receiver Stefon Diggs stepped into Week 1 carrying not only the pressure of debuting with a new team but also the cloud of an offseason filled with scrutiny, as New England, in the words of Mike Vrabel, had failed in its game against the Raiders.

Before kickoff, Diggs made headlines with a long apology to the media, clarifying past comments that were misinterpreted and stressing his desire to start fresh.

”If I rubbed anybody the wrong way, I really want to apologize moving forward,” Diggs said, emphasizing professionalism and accountability. His words came as head coach Mike Vrabel confirmed his readiness for the opener.

Against the Raiders on Sunday, Patriots wide receivers' return to action became the focal point. Speaking from the locker room afterward, in comments published on X, formerly Twitter, by ESPN’s Mike Reiss, he provided the update fans had been waiting for about his surgically repaired knee.

”Felt good,” Diggs said. ”I actually missed the contact portion of it, as far as getting hit in a little bit. I look forward to getting back out there.”

Diggs also commented on his first game with his new team, in remarks reported on X, formerly Twitter, by Zack Cox of the Boston Herald.

”Obviously, getting tackled helps a lot. I didn't want to escape that game without getting hit a little bit, so I was seeking a little bit of contact. And I don't really love to get hit at all — obviously, I play receiver — but I needed it a little bit. I needed to get out there and hit the ground a little bit, catch a couple passes. So for me, I'm just trying to build off it.”

In limited action, he logged 29 snaps, catching six passes on seven targets, a promising sign of both health and chemistry with quarterback Drake Maye.

Though New England ultimately fell 20-13 to Las Vegas, Diggs' performance was one of the few positives in a frustrating opener. For a player who tore his ACL last October, simply being back on the field was an accomplishment.

”I feel like the worst has already happened,” he reflected in camp, explaining how the rehab process prepared him mentally to play freely again.

Now, with Week 1 in the rearview, the challenge shifts to building consistency in New England's offense. For Diggs, the mission is simple: stay healthy and lead by example.