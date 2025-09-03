Amid New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs' promising update amid ACL injury recovery, he took the opporunity to clarify comments he made on a recent podcast. Diggs felt he was misinterperated by the media.

Diggs clarified the time he's needed to prepare for the upcoming season and his message to the media, per Patriots reporter Doug Kyed.

“I just try to take this time to be focused, get my mind right, get my body right, come into camp with the right mindset, physically and mentally,” Diggs said. “It's always big in camp, so I just needed that time. So I appreciate y'all having patience with me, but I do kind of want to address some things that happened throughout camp. Obviously, I look at the media as a whole, and I kind of approach this thing as professional as possible.

“So Phil [Perry] and Tom [Curran], I don't want to mistakenly say the wrong names, but my words, I had some conversations, and I had some interviews throughout camp. Some of my words were misconstrued. I don't know if me talking to another individual. I don't know. It was kind of regurgitated in another way. Or taken out of context.”

However, Diggs hold no grudge and is ready to move on.

“I think I was referred to as a pain in the a**, pain in the posterior, but I'm going to say exactly what it really was,” Diggs added. “Obviously, I don't want to come across as that. And I'm gonna say this. I want to be very clear. I'm an adult. I'll apologize. I'm not up here to ego trip. I'm not up here to rub anybody the wrong way or say anything for clickbait. If I rub anybody wrong, I really want to apologize moving forward.

“Obviously, we have the media to play a relationship as professional as I can be. I want to make myself available each and every week. Obviously, don't want to make this thing abrasive. It can be as seamless as possible, and it also can be abrasive.”

Stefon Diggs addresses Patriots media ahead of 2025 NFL season

Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs is expected to play in Week 1. Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel confirmed his availability before Diggs offered an apology. He apologized to the media for possibily coming off as difficult and is ready to move on from the drama-filled offseason.

“I want to apologize if I ever came across as an a****** to anybody. But moving forward, I kind of want to get things off on the right foot,” Diggs said. “We're gonna spend a lot of time together. And I'll kind of want to give a, obviously, a good interview if I'm asked questions.”

The Patriots will host the Raiders in Week 1.