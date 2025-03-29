Ever since Stefon Diggs signed with the New England Patriots, fans have been wondering about the incoming connection between the wide receiver and young quarterback Drake Maye. As the new Patriots star in Diggs recovers from a knee injury, there could be a chance he puts up the numbers with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen as he's been hearing the comparisons between the two signal-callers.

There is no doubt any New England fans will take a Josh Allen-type quarterback, but where do these similarities come from? When speaking to the media, Diggs would say he's eager to work with Maye since he's heard “through the grapevine” that “he acts a lot like Josh” according to NBC Sports.

“I’m excited,” Diggs said. “I really look forward to it. It’s crazy because when you ask around, he has a lot of similarities — people say through the grapevine, he acts a lot like Josh. That was my guy, so I look forward to meeting and connecting with him.”

Stefon Diggs believes he can help the development of Patriots' Drake Maye

As the fit between the Patriots and Diggs remains to be seen, there will be hype around the team, especially with new head coach Mike Vrabel. However, the development of Maye will be crucial coming off his rookie season being a top pick in the last NFL Draft as Diggs believes he could help with that process.

“Seeing that I got the experience, I’ve been doing this for ten and a half years — I always add the half now — but I’ve played with a lot of quarterbacks,” Diggs said. “I’ve been around a lot of quarterbacks, so learning the quarterback, getting to know him, spending more time with him. Once you know somebody on a more personal level, I feel like it’s a lot of carry-over to the field, whether they’re risk-takers or like to play aggressive, like to play smart, and just honing in on what he’s good at.”

“We played him last year,” Diggs continued. “He shows a lot of fight. He got that fiery quarterback, ‘I want to win’ mindset. That’s something that I get excited about and love to be around. But, as far as his development as a quarterback, I feel like that’s not really too much of my job. My job is to get up and catch the ball. I just look forward to getting back out there and being one of the weapons for him.”

At any rate, the Patriots look to improve after having a 4-13 record last season, putting them last in the AFC East.