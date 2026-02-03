Former New England Patriots star Tom Brady had something to say about Bill Belichick’s Hall of Fame cold shoulder. The owner got the same treatment. And now, Stephen A. Smith raised the concern of Tom Brady getting the next Hall of Fame snub.

The reason? Smith said it’s a trend, according to the First Take post on YouTube.

“So Belichick is not in,” Smith said. “Kraft is not in. What are you going to do next? You going to deny Tom Brady? (Are) you gonna look at Tom Brady and be like this. You don't go to the Hall of Fame. I mean, you might as well burn down the building. Might as well burn down the building if that happened.

“I mean, there is no Hall of Fame. If you can't have Tom Brady up in there as a first ballot Hall of Famer, the credibility of the institution that is the Hall of Fame goes right out the freaking window. It's over.”

Tom Brady should get first-ballot clearance, Smith said

Of course, it stands as pure common sense. Still, Belichick was denied, too. However, Smith doubled down on Brady.

“There is no athlete in any sport on the planet,” Smith said. “In America or the world over, that would tell you that Tom Brady ain’t a first ballot Hall of Famer. Are you going to do it to him next? Because based on what we’re seeing, that’s the trend.”

Furthermore, Smith added that if Brady isn’t a first-team HOF member, they should basically do away with the institution.

However, NFL analyst Ron Parker didn’t agree during his appearance on the Stephen A. Smith Show via sports.yahoo.com.

“Where is the punishment?” Parker said. “Shouldn’t there be some integrity, honesty in the Hall of Fame?”

“I think it goes hand in hand. Pete Rose is not in the Hall of Fame. Barry Bonds is not in the Hall of Fame. Roger Clemens is not in the Hall of Fame. Bill Belichick and Tom Brady should not be in the Hall of Fame, either.”

Parker compared Brady to Lance Armstrong.

“Tom Brady is best described as Lance Armstrong without the bicycle,” Parker said. “They cheated! They cheated. Bill Belichick and Tom Brady are connected at the hip. This is what should happen.

”Look at Robert Kraft! He’s been denied 13 years in a row! He’s not in the Hall of Fame as an owner.”